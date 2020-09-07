Seven rookies to look out for in SA's upcoming domestic competition

Despite the lure of a more competitive domestic tournament in years, there will still be a host of youngsters eager to impress.

Sport24 looks at rookies from each of SA's seven franchises (at least for 2020) to look out for.

Naturally, there are a whole host of former Junior Boks on our list.

Sport24 looks at rookies from each of South Africa's seven franchises who are 23 or younger and who haven't quite yet left a prominent stamp on the local game just yet.

PHENDULANI 'PHEPSI' BUTHELEZI (SHARKS, 21)

The Junior Springboks' skipper last year broke into the senior squad during a Currie Cup campaign that delivered a place in the semifinals.

While he starred as an eighthman internationally at Under-20 level, Buthelezi's initial foray among the big guns has been as an opensider, where he's excelled as tackler and cleaner.

However, with Tyler Paul departing for Japan, depth at blindside comes into focus and the former DHS pupil could be an intriguing option with his 1.88m frame already tipping the scales past 100kg.

Not that his coaches will mind him being able to cover all three loose forward positions.

SCHALK ERASMUS (BULLS, 22)

The man who once kicked a 50m winning penalty during the Under-13 Craven Week as a flyhalf is now regarded as one of the brightest prospects at hooker in the country.

Erasmus, who is one of Rassie Erasmus' young Players of National Interest, is a No 2 in the classic mould.

His experience as an eighthman at school makes him a fine link player and prominent in the collisions.

Some time with Daan Human, the Bulls and Springbok scrum coach, will only add more strings to his bow.

ZAK BURGER (GRIQUAS, 22)

You won't find many red hot prospects that bypass age-group rugby to slot straight into senior rugby.

But that's exactly what Burger did.

At the end of 2018, he packed his bags for Kimberley in search of game-time, especially given the presence of Sanele Nohamba and Jaden Hendrikse in the Sharks' system.

The move paid off as the former Junior Springbok scrumhalf excelled in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge last year and then lit up the Currie Cup before a season-ending knee injury.

He'll be keen to be back with a vengeance in 2020.

MARNUS VAN DER MERWE (CHEETAHS, 23)

Bustling and imposing, the Nelspruit-born exponent has shown glimpses of class.

While he certainly possesses the attributes to continue his journey as a flanker, Van der Merwe has to contend with a group of flankers that is highly competitive.

As a result, his vast experience at hooker could become very handy ... and might see him really flourish.

EDDIE FOUCHE (PUMAS, 23)

There's much excitement in Nelspruit about what the former Lions youth star can bring to the table.

Comfortable at flyhalf or centre with a decent boot to, well, boot, Fouche is the type of underrated but value-adding signing that the plucky Pumas strive for.

A former Affie, he's known as a dynamic attacker who reads the game really well.

WANDISILE SIMELANE (LIONS, 22)

South African rugby has seen a decent amount already from this gifted playmaker and yet it also feels as if he hasn't truly burst to life.

A nifty runner with a surprisingly good kicking game, Simelane could potentially become a real dynamo for a Lions team that prides itself on attacking rugby.

His organisational abilities will develop through extended game-time, a tantalising thought given that he's already developed a real try-poaching ability with his experience on the wing.

RIKUS PRETORIUS (WESTERN PROVINCE, 21)

He probably would've been backed eventually had the Super Rugby campaign run to its conclusion but there's still a real sense of anticipation about the Junior Bok getting the chance to spearhead the midfield now that Jamie Roberts is back home.

Pretorius is an amazing specimen, as bulldozing as a blindside flanker but blessed with wonderful handling and nuggets of vision.

Known as a leader from a young age, the inside centre has a lot of hope invested in him from various quarters.

