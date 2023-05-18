Sharks change it up for Currie Cup clash against table-topping Cheetahs

The Sharks face log leaders the Cheetahs in a critical Currie Cup clash on Friday evening.

After their last-gasp victory over the Pumas in the previous round, the Sharks have made several changes to their run-on team.

They have a Springbok on the bench too, in the form of Sikhumbuzo Notshe who will add an impact later in the match.

Currently third on the Currie Cup log and looking to put some daylight between themselves and the chasing pack, the Sharks have made several changes to their side for this weekend's clash against the Cheetahs in Durban.



Murray Koster and Alwayno Visagie are the centre pairing for the clash, with flanker Dylan Richardson, prop Carlu Sadie and lock Jeandre Labuschagne the three changes made to the pack.

There's some Springbok talent on the bench, too, in the form of No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, while last week's last-minute try hero against the Pumas, Dian Bleuler, is named among the replacements.

Sharks Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo acknowledged that the Cheetahs clash, even at home, would be tough.

“There’s a reason they lead, and that’s because they’re a very good team, one of the better teams who are likely to score from their maul when they get into your 22," said Mongalo.

“They're a team that focuses on position-based attack, so our defence will have to stand up, but we have a proud defensive record, especially at home, so we want to ensure that we match fire with fire, that we match on defence what they bring on attack with the right resources, planning, heart, desire and character."

Friday's match at Kings Park kicks off at 19:05.

Teams

Sharks

15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Murray Koster, 12 Alwayno Visagie, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Tiaan Fourie, 8 Henco Venter, 7 James Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Reniel Hugo (captain), 4 Jeandre Labuschagne, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona.

Substitutes: 16 Dameon Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Marco de Witt, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Celimphilo Gumede, 22 Bradley Davids, 23 Marnus Potgieter.

Cheetahs

15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Dan Kasende, 13 David Brits, 12 Robert Ebersohn, 11 Cohen Jasper, 10 George Lourens, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 George Cronje, 7 Friedle Olivier, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete (captain), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Hencus van Wyk, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Mox Mqoli, 18 Dolph Botha, 19 Siba Qoma, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Evardi Boshoff