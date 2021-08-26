Currie Cup

Sharks change things up for Western Province clash

Curwin Bosch
Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has made several changes to his team to face Western Province in their Currie Cup clash at Kings Park on Saturday.

In the forwards, Everitt has opted for a brand new front row in Ntuthuko Mchunu, Kerron van Vuuren and Khutha Mchunu who replace Khwezi Mona, Dan Jooste and Lourens Adriaanse respectively.

Le Roux Roets joins Gerbrandt Grobler in the second row in place of Emile van Heerden and James Venter replaces Dylan Richardson on the flank in the final change to the pack.

Among the backs, Grant Williams, having been called up to the Springbok squad, has been replaced by Sanele Nohamba while there is a new centre partnership with Murray Koster and Werner and Kok.

They take over from Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Henco Venter, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Anthony Volmink

Western Province

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Ruhan Nel, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Johan du Toit, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Leon Lyons


Substitutes (from): 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Justin Basson, 25 De Wet Marais

The final change to the team sees Curwin Bosch at fullback in place of Anthony Volmink.

Western Province need to win the clash to keep their play-off chances alive which should make for an entertaining encounter. 


