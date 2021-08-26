Currie Cup

Sharks coach on Jaden Hendrikse's nasty fracture: 'He was the victim of a cheap shot'

Heinz Schenk
An injured Jaden Hendrikse (Gallo)
  • Sharks coach Sean Everitt believes his gifted Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was the victim of a cheap shot against the Pumas last weekend.
  • The 21-year-old fractured his ankle following a tackle from Marcos Kremer.
  • He's been replaced by yet another Shark in Grant Williams as Everitt hails his depth in the No 9 jersey.

While he stopped short of saying Marcos Kremer perhaps deserved a harsher sanction, Sharks mentor Sean Everitt believes his star upcoming scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was the victim of Puma petulance last week.

The gifted 21-year-old halfback's international career - and his continued growth with the franchise - came to an abrupt temporary halt in the Springboks' 29-10 victory over Argentina in Gqeberha after he fractured his ankle in the 72nd minute of the match.

Hendrikse had launched a hurried kick ahead following a knock-on from a messy breakdown, only to be tackled late by the imposing Kremer, who had come on as a substitute.

"I think the way the injury happened to Jaden was really disappointing," Everitt said on Thursday after announcing his team to take on Western Province in a Currie Cup coastal derby on Saturday.

"Personally, I thought it was a bit of a cheap shot. Jaden was really playing some good rugby."

Hendrikse indeed caught the eye with some excellent showings in the domestic tournament after being a surprising initial omission for the Springbok squad against the British & Irish Lions.

He was subsequently called up and capped his debut in the Rugby Championship opener against the selfsame Pumas with the try that secured South Africa a bonus point.

Everitt is now hopeful the same fate doesn't befall Grant Williams, the man who's replaced Hendrikse for the rest of the Springboks' campaign in Australia.

"At the same time, I'm really happy for Grant receiving recognition for the months and months and years and years of hard work and resilience," he said.

"He's worked incredibly hard, he worked himself through the club system here and that's incredibly rewarding for us as coaches to see something like that happen."

Not that the Sharks are suddenly short of options in the No 9 jersey.

Another Springbok in Sanele Nohamba is present, while the wily Cameron Wright would be a first-choice contender as several other unions.

"Sanele's played really well over the past two weeks. We're really blessed to have the depth at No 9," said Everitt.

"Cam was probably really unlucky to miss out on selection for the Lions last weekend because he was so good against the Cheetahs. We have riches. I'm just happy they've bought into the rotation system and are fighting for their spots. 

"The ranking order sometimes changes weekly. It motivates them to work hard."

Kick-off at King's Park is at 19:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Anthony Volmink

Western Province

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Ruhan Nel, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Johan du Toit, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Leon Lyons

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Tristan Leyds 

