Sharks confirm interest in Kolisi, deny R1m transfer fee

The Sharks have confirmed their interest in signing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi from Western Province but denied that a signing fee was on the cards.

Kolisi has been heavily linked with a move to Durban after it was recently confirmed that New York-based MVM Holdings had acquired a controlling stake in the Sharks.

It is believed that Kolisi was eager for MVM Holdings to buy a stake in WP Rugby but the deal fell through because the Cape union's top brass did not want hand over a 51% stake.

Vincent Mai, who was responsible for the bursary which allowed Kolisi to study at Grey High in Port Elizabeth, and Michael Yormack, president of Kolisi's sport management company, Roc Nation, are both affiliated to MVM Holdings.

Afrikaans publication Netwerk24 reported on Tuesday that WP and the Sharks had agreed to a transfer fee of around R1 million for Kolisi to move to Durban.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee confirmed to the The Witness that Kolisi was in their sights but denied there was a R1 million transfer fee.

"Yes, we are speaking to Siya, but we are not paying a transfer fee. No!" Coetzee said. "I'm sure Province would love to get a transfer fee, but the Sharks won't pay it."

Kolisi's contract with Western Province runs until July.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff