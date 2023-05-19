Sharks' Currie Cup surge continues with 5th straight win as Cheetahs downed in Durban

The Sharks have moved into second position on the Currie Cup log and strengthened their chances of reaching the playoffs after a 35-23 win over the top-of-the-table Cheetahs in a wet Durban on Friday evening.

The Durban-based side is level on points with the Cheetahs, who have a better points difference which keeps them in top spot despite the defeat.

After the Cheetahs made much of the early running, it was the home side who opened the scoring in the 7th minute thanks to the accurate boot of veteran pivot Lionel Cronje, who banged over a 50m penalty for a 3-0 lead.

That lead became 10-0 in the 15th minute when winger Aphele Fassi cruised over the line and dotted down under the posts for a converted score.

Things got worse for the Cheetahs a few minutes later when flanker Siba Qoma was sent to the bin for direct head-to-head contact in a tackle.

Ruan Pienaar's accurate boot saw the Cheetahs open their account in the 23rd minute as he slotted a penalty to cut the Sharks' lead to 10-3 before Sharks centre Alwayno Visagie extended the home sides lead to 15-3 with an unconverted try a few minutes later.

With six minutes to go before half-time, Cronje added another penalty as the Sharks were in cruise control with an 18-3 advantage.

The Cheetahs hit back just before half-time after a period of attack on the Sharks' line saw Qoma crash over.

Pienaar added the extras to cut the Sharks' lead to eight points at 18-10.

Ill discipline from the Cheetahs, however, saw the Sharks land another penalty through Cronje well after the half-time hooter to take a 21-10 lead into the break.

Much like the start of the first half, the Cheetahs were on the front foot at the beginning of the second stanza and were awarded a penalty, which Pienaar knocked over from right in front to make the score 21-13.

Sharks scrumhalf Tiaan Fourie darted over for the Sharks' third try shortly thereafter, and Cronje's conversion pushed their lead out to 28-13 in the 53rd minute.

Pienaar's trusty boot cut the lead to 28-16 with another penalty in the 62 minute, but the visitors still needed two scores to catch the Sharks.

They weren't further helped when they lost replacement Louis van der Westhuizen in the 72nd minute for continued infringements in the red zone.

The Sharks, with an extra man advantage, secured their bonus point shortly thereafter when Dameon Venter rumbled over for a converted try from a maul.

The Cheetahs scored the final try of the match, also from a rolling maul through Daniel Maartens.

Siya Masuku converted as the Cheetahs cut the Sharks' lead to 35-23, and that's the way it stayed until the final whistle.

Scorers

Sharks 35 (21)

Tries: Aphele Fassi, Alwayno Visagie, Tiaan Fourie, Dameon Venter

Conversions: Lionel Cronje (3)

Penalties: Lionel Cronje (3)

Cheetahs 23 (10)

Tries: Siba Qoma, Daniel Maartens

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar, Siya Masuku

Penalties: Ruan Pienaar (3)

Teams

Sharks

15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Murray Koster, 12 Alwayno Visagie, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Tiaan Fourie, 8 Henco Venter, 7 James Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Reniel Hugo (captain), 4 Jeandre Labuschagne, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Dameon Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Marco de Witt, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Mpilo Gumede, 22 Bradley Davids, 23 Marnus Potgieter

Cheetahs

15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Dan Kasende, 13 David Brits, 12 Robert Ebersohn, 11 Cohen Jasper, 10 George Lourens, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 George Cronje, 7 Siba Qoma, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete (captain), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Hencus van Wyk, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Mox Mqoli, 18 Dolph Botha, 19 Siba Qoma, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Evardi Boshoff



