Sharks end WP's unbeaten Currie Cup run with win at blustery Kings Park

Nicolette Lategan
Yaw Penxe. Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Yaw Penxe. Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Sharks ended Western Province's unbeaten start to the Currie Cup when they defeated the Capetonians 20-7 at Kings Park in Durban on Sunday.

Sharks winger Yaw Penxe ran in a brace of tries for the hosts who tallied three touchdowns to the WP's sole try which came in the first half.

Fazeel Robertson, on debut at wing for the visitors, dove over soon after the first quarter of the match and his try was converted by Kade Wolhuter, in response to two unconverted tries from Penxe's early touchdown in the ninth minute and his speed partner and other debut winger, Phikolomzi Sobahle's, run over the line from a line-out in the 22nd minute.

On a windy day on the East Coast, home pivot Fred Zeilinga could just contribute with a penalty kick in the first half. The Sharks went into half-time leading 13-7.

While the Durbanites were defensively stronger in a scrappy encounter, conditions and kicking deteriorated as the match went on. The comical clattering together of fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and scrumhalf Godlen Masimla as they went for a kicked ball left Penxe with the easy task of scooping up for the final try of the match in the 66th minute.

It brought an end to WP's unbeaten run after three rounds into the Currie Cup while the Sharks redeemed themselves after they were defeated by the Griquas the week before.

Both teams are on 10 points on the log, with the Sharks in third and WP in fourth, after three matches played. 

Scorers:

Sharks 20 (Tries: Y Penxe (2) P Sobahle; Pen. F Zeilinga (1)

Western Province 7 (Tries: F Robertson; Conversion K Wolhuter)


