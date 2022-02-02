Sharks find bite in second half after crucial yellow to topple Western Province

Depth seems abundant in Durban after the Sharks gained a comfortable Currie Cup victory by 35-20 over Western Province at King's Park on Wednesday night.

Coach Etienne Fynn had assembled a strong match-day squad, clearly with the intention of not only building momentum in the domestic competition but also allowing a few players to stake a claim for selection in the concurrent United Rugby Championship.

Those twin objectives were achieved, with several players sticking up their hands.

Scrumhalf Cameron Wright was arguably the brightest shining light, dictating play superbly with a composed, intelligent performance, while hooker Fez Mbatha was a compelling all-round presence.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe's eagerly awaited return from long-term injury proved a satisfactory one - the Bok No 8 notably played a decisive role in flanker Mpilo Gumede's try - while Curwin Bosch displayed an encouraging return to form with a fine kicking display.

Yet it did take a re-think at half-time and a crucial yellow card for Province skipper and pivot Tim Swiel for the hosts to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

They had been embroiled in a typically gritty tit-for-tat in the first half as both teams struggled to gain much ascendancy and were guilty of perhaps trying to force the pace too much in muggy conditions that made handling difficult.

The Sharks did score the first try of the match when a patient, Wright-inspired move allowed fullback Inny Radebe - back again after another spell in the professional wilderness - to score from close range.

But they seemed to lose their grip when winger Yaw Penxe was sin-binned for a high tackle on WP half-back Godlen Masimla, inspiring the visitors to score 10 points in the space of four minutes, highlighted by Swiel's cross-kick for wing Leolin Zas.

However, the tables would turn shortly afterwards as Swiel was shown his yellow for an admittedly tough call of a neck roll.

Bosch kicked his second penalty just before the hooter for the break and that fillip gave the Durbanites everything they needed to flourish.

Penxe made up for his tackle by catching an aerial ball superbly to set up Gumede's try, while Mbatha burst over from close range from an attacking line-out as the Sharks scored 17 points in Swiel's absence.

The winger was at it again as another brilliant grab allowed fellow winger Marnus Potgieter to finish off well from a high-tempo move, securing the bonus point in the process.

Province gamely showed some energy in the final quarter, with young prodigy Kade Wolhurter - making his first appearance since a serious knee injury - crossing the whitewash.

Point scorers:

Sharks - (13) 35

Tries: Inny Radebe, Mpilo Gumede, Fez Mbatha, Marnus Potgieter

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (3)

Penalties: Bosch (3)

Western Province - (13) 20

Tries: Leolin Zas, Kade Wolhurter

Conversions: Tim Swiel (2)

Penalties: Swiel (2)