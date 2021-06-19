Sharks get Currie Cup campaign off to a flyer with Griquas win

The Sharks started their Currie Cup campaign on a winning note as they battled to a 30-16 victory over the Griquas in their Currie Cup opener at Tafel Lager Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Sharks went into Saturday afternoon's clash looking to banish all thoughts of missing out on the Rainbow Cup final but were dealt an early setback as the Griquas drew first blood.



The hosts earned a scrum penalty after just three minutes of play and flyhalf George Whitehead duly obliged, slotting the spot-kick from deep.

The visitors quickly recovered their composure after falling behind, though, drawing level five minutes later as Boeta Chamberlain converted a well-struck drop goal.

The drop goal did not deter the Griquas, however, as they went on to reclaim the lead in the 13th minute, veteran Whitehead making no mistake with his second penalty kick of the game.

But the Sharks responded in the best possible fashion as newly-named skipper Phepsi Buthelezi rounded off some great team play by dotting down next to the uprights in the 21st minute, Chamberlain adding the extras.

Griquas fought back valiantly and came agonisingly close to adding a try of their own in the closing stages of the first half, only for the TMO to rule out the try by hooker Janco Uys following a review.

The TMO's decision proved to be a pivotal one as the Sharks went on to extend their advantage after the half-time break.

A 43rd-minute Chamberlain penalty from about 43 meters on the angle gave the Sharks a seven-point lead before centre Jeremy Ward bagged a try a few minutes later. Chamberlain added the extras with a superb kick from touch to put the visitors firmly in control with over half an hour remaining.

The hosts were still reeling from Ward's try when the Sharks struck again a couple of minutes later, Hyron Andrews snatching up a neat pass from Jaden Hendrikse before racing over the line. Chamberlain failed to hit the mark with the conversion although the Sharks remained in a comfortable position, leading 25-6.

But the Griquas proved why they are so hard to beat on home soil as they again clawed their way back into the contest, winger Eduan Keyter brilliantly avoiding a challenge from Anthony Volmink as he added their second try of the game to reduce the deficit. Whitehead failed to hit the target with his conversion attempt, however.

The Griquas kept prodding and probing the Sharks defence and finally got another key breakthrough when Daniel Kasende raced over the line in the 74th minute to further reduce the deficit, Whitehead adding the extras.

However, any lingering hopes of a late comeback were quickly quashed as the Sharks hit back four minutes later thorugh substitute Kerron Van Vuuren, with Chamberlain's conversion drifting wide of the target.

Scorers:



Griquas 16 (6)

Tries: Eduan Keyter, Daniel Kasenda

Conversions: George Whitehead

Penalties: Whitehead (2)

Sharks 30 (10)

Tries: Phepsi Buthelezi, Jeremy Ward, Hyron Andrews, Kerron van Vuuren

Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (2)

Penalties: Chamberlain