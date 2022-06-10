Sharks knocked out of Currie Cup days after URC disappointment

Western Province kept a fighting Sharks at bay to win and eliminate the Durban-side from progressing through to the Currie Cup playoffs at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday.

As it happened | Currie Cup - Western Province v Sharks

The home side won 28-21 after leading 14-0 at half-time.

Western Province got off to a stellar start as they scored tries through Sergeal Petersen and Thomas Bursey, while Cornel Smit slotted a conversion and penalty to put the hosts in the lead at the halfway stage.

The Sharks came back firing in the second half, with Sikhumbuzo Notshe getting the Durban-franchise off the mark.

Shortly afterwards, Le Roux Roets scored another try for the Sharks, but WP scrumhalf Bobby Alexander touched down to extend their lead.

Sharks wing Marnus Potgieter gave the side some hope as he scored in the corner to bring them back within one point.

But Cornel Smit's boot was the difference as he landed two conversions and three penalties to end their Currie Cup campaign on a high.

Sharks flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain slotted three conversions for his side, as their loss saw them knocked out of the Currie Cup with a fifth-place finish.

Last week, a Springbok-laden Sharks team crashed out of the United Rugby Championship as they lost 30-27 against the Bulls at Loftus.

The result also sees the Pumas seal their semi-final spot as they take on the Griquas in Friday's 18:00 game in Mbombela.

Scorers:

Western Province 28 (15)

Tries: Sergeal Petersen, Thomas Bursey, Bobby Alexander

Conversions: Cornel Smit (2)

Penalties: Smit (3)

Sharks 21 (0)

Tries: Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Le Roux Roets, Marnus Potgieter

Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (3)