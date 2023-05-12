Sharks leave it late to down 14-man Pumas in Mbombela

A bonus point try after the hooter by Dian Bleuler saw the Sharks come out on top 24-22 in their Currie Cup clash against the Pumas on Friday.

It was a brave effort from the home side, however, as they lost prop Njabulo Gumede in the 28th minute following a dangerous tackle in which there was a clash of heads with Sharks ball carrier Khutha Mchunu.

The match started with the Sharks scoring early when veteran pivot Lionel Cronje put flanker James Venter away for an unconverted try and an 5-0 lead in just the first minute.

The home side were on the board next when flyhalf Tinus de Beer cut the Sharks' lead to 5-3 when he landed a penalty.

De Beer put the home side into the lead in the 17th minute when he landed another penalty following a Sharks infringement.

In the 19th minute, the Sharks were reduced to 14 men when Cronje was sent to the sin bin for a cynical infringement in the red zone.

The Pumas opted to kick at goal, and De Beer easily landed the penalty to push the home side's lead out to 9-5.

Soon after, Gumede received his marching orders, but despite being a man down, the Pumas kept up the pressure on the Sharks and could have extended their lead had De Beer not missed two further penalty attempts at goal as the two teams when into the break with the home side leading 9-5.

De Beer made no mistake early in the second half when the Pumas were awarded a penalty in the Sharks' half to push the home side's lead out to 12-5.

The Pumas continued to dominate possession, and a drop goal from De Beer saw them open a 15-5 lead in the 62nd minute, meaning the Sharks would need to score twice to claim back the lead.

That stung the Sharks into action, and they soon had a two-man advantage when the Pumas lost Shane Kirkwood to a yellow card for collapsing the maul.

From the resulting penalty, the Sharks set up a lineout and replacement hooker Dan Jooste scored the visitor's first try of the match from a rolling maul.

Cronje couldn't convert, but the Sharks had cut the home side's lead to 15-10 with 13 minutes left.

Still down to 13 men, the Pumas grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and slowly worked their way toward the Sharks' try line.

A quick tap penalty in the 73rd minute by replacement scrumhalf Giovan Snyman caught the Sharks' defence napping as he crashed over for a converted score and a 22-10 lead for the Pumas.

The Pumas would have thought that was enough, but when the Sharks scored their third try of the match in the 77th minute through Dylan Richardson, the home side's lead was just five points.

Bleuler then tied things up in the 81st match as he forced his way over the line to make the score 22-all.

Fullback Nevaldo Fleurs sent the Sharks into whoops of delight when he nailed the conversion to give the visitors a come-from-behind win.

Scorers

Pumas 22 (9)

Tries: Giovan Snyman

Conversions: Tinus de Beer

Penalties: Tinus de Beer (4)

Drop goal: Tinus de Beer

Sharks 24 (5)

Tries: James Venter, Dan Jooste, Dylan Richardson, Dian Bleuler

Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (2)

Teams

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Lundi Msenge, 13 Diego Appollis, 12 Wian van Niekerk, 11 Andrew Kota, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Anele Lungisa, 6 Andre Fouche, 5 Shane Kirkwood (captain), 4 Malembe Mpofu, 3 Njabulo Gumede, 2 Llewellyn Classen, 1 Cameron Dawson

Substitutes: 16 PJ Jacobs, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Simon Raw, 19 Deon Slabbert, 20 Ruwald van der Merwe, 21 Giovan Snyman, 22 Brandon Thomson, 23 Etienne Taljaard

Sharks

15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Josh Jonas, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Tiaan Fourie, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo (captain), 4 Corne Rahl, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Marco de Witt, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Celimphilo Gumede, 22 Bradley Davids, 23 Marnus Potgieter