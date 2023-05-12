1h ago

Share

Sharks leave it late to down 14-man Pumas in Mbombela

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tinus de Beer, Yaw Penxe (Gallo)
Tinus de Beer, Yaw Penxe (Gallo)

A bonus point try after the hooter by Dian Bleuler saw the Sharks come out on top 24-22 in their Currie Cup clash against the Pumas on Friday.

RECAP | Pumas v Sharks

It was a brave effort from the home side, however, as they lost prop Njabulo Gumede in the 28th minute following a dangerous tackle in which there was a clash of heads with Sharks ball carrier Khutha Mchunu.

The match started with the Sharks scoring early when veteran pivot Lionel Cronje put flanker James Venter away for an unconverted try and an 5-0 lead in just the first minute.

The home side were on the board next when flyhalf Tinus de Beer cut the Sharks' lead to 5-3 when he landed a penalty. 

De Beer put the home side into the lead in the 17th minute when he landed another penalty following a Sharks infringement. 

In the 19th minute, the Sharks were reduced to 14 men when Cronje was sent to the sin bin for a cynical infringement in the red zone.

The Pumas opted to kick at goal, and De Beer easily landed the penalty to push the home side's lead out to 9-5. 

Soon after, Gumede received his marching orders, but despite being a man down, the Pumas kept up the pressure on the Sharks and could have extended their lead had De Beer not missed two further penalty attempts at goal as the two teams when into the break with the home side leading 9-5. 

De Beer made no mistake early in the second half when the Pumas were awarded a penalty in the Sharks' half to push the home side's lead out to 12-5. 

The Pumas continued to dominate possession, and a drop goal from De Beer saw them open a 15-5 lead in the 62nd minute, meaning the Sharks would need to score twice to claim back the lead.

That stung the Sharks into action, and they soon had a two-man advantage when the Pumas lost Shane Kirkwood to a yellow card for collapsing the maul.

From the resulting penalty, the Sharks set up a lineout and replacement hooker Dan Jooste scored the visitor's first try of the match from a rolling maul.

Cronje couldn't convert, but the Sharks had cut the home side's lead to 15-10 with 13 minutes left. 

Still down to 13 men, the Pumas grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and slowly worked their way toward the Sharks' try line.

A quick tap penalty in the 73rd minute by replacement scrumhalf Giovan Snyman caught the Sharks' defence napping as he crashed over for a converted score and a 22-10 lead for the Pumas. 

The Pumas would have thought that was enough, but when the Sharks scored their third try of the match in the 77th minute through Dylan Richardson, the home side's lead was just five points. 

Bleuler then tied things up in the 81st match as he forced his way over the line to make the score 22-all.

Fullback Nevaldo Fleurs sent the Sharks into whoops of delight when he nailed the conversion to give the visitors a come-from-behind win.

Scorers

Pumas 22 (9)

Tries: Giovan Snyman

Conversions: Tinus de Beer 

Penalties: Tinus de Beer (4)

Drop goal: Tinus de Beer

Sharks 24 (5)

Tries: James Venter, Dan Jooste, Dylan Richardson, Dian Bleuler

Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (2)

Teams

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Lundi Msenge, 13 Diego Appollis, 12 Wian van Niekerk, 11 Andrew Kota, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Anele Lungisa, 6 Andre Fouche, 5 Shane Kirkwood (captain), 4 Malembe Mpofu, 3 Njabulo Gumede, 2 Llewellyn Classen, 1 Cameron Dawson 

Substitutes: 16 PJ Jacobs, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Simon Raw, 19 Deon Slabbert, 20 Ruwald van der Merwe, 21 Giovan Snyman, 22 Brandon Thomson, 23 Etienne Taljaard

Sharks

15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Josh Jonas, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Tiaan Fourie, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo (captain), 4 Corne Rahl, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Marco de Witt, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Celimphilo Gumede, 22 Bradley Davids, 23 Marnus Potgieter 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pumassharkscurrie cuprugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 13 May 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Fidelity ADT Lions
Fidelity ADT Lions
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein
SuperSport
Sat 13 May 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Windhoek Draught Park, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 19 May 23 17:00 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
View More
Results
Fri 12 May 23
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas 22
Cell C Sharks XV
Cell C Sharks XV 24
Fri 12 May 23
NovaVit Griffons
NovaVit Griffons 21
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province 25
Sat 06 May 23
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls 27
Cell C Sharks XV
Cell C Sharks XV 41
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo