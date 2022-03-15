Sharks pick new lock, halfback pairings for blockbuster Currie Cup clash at Loftus

The Sharks have made tweaks to their line-up for Wednesday's blockbuster Currie Cup clash against the Bulls at Loftus.

Emile van Heerden and Hyron Andrews are the new lock pairing, while Cameron Wright and Tito Bonilla start at halfback.

The Sharks are unbeaten after four games in the competition, and trail the first-placed Cheetahs only on points' difference.

Sharks head coach Etienne Fynn has named his team for Wednesday night's Currie Cup encounter against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Fynn made a few changes to the team that beat the Pumas 24-10 in Nelspruit on 4 March. There's a new lock partnership with Emile van Heerden and Hyron Andrews taking over from Le Roux Roets and Reniel Hugo, both of whom featured in the Sharks' URC victory over the Scarletts at Kings Park last Friday.

There is also a new halfback pairing as Cameron Wright takes over from Sanele Nohamba at scrumhalf, while Tito Bonilla starts at flyhalf in place of Boeta Chamberlain. With Jeremy Ward also involved with the URC team, Marnus Potgieter shifts to outside centre and Curwin Gertse gets a start on the wing.

The Bulls are third on the log on 15 points, with three wins from four matches.

Wednesday’s clash at Loftus Versfeld kicks off at 20:00.