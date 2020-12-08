Sharks prop Thomas du Toit: 'Bulls will bury you with two or three quick tries'

Sharks tighthead Thomas du Toit is quite wary of the quick KO threat the Bulls pose, whom they face at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Sharks lost 41-14 at Loftus the last time they met the Bulls, where they were scrummed backwards and mauled senseless.

The Bulls lead the Currie Cup standings by eight points (32) ahead of the second-placed Sharks (24).

Sharks tighthead Thomas du Toit is quite wary of the quick knockout threat the Bulls pose, whom they face in a decisive Currie Cup match at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Springbok World Cup winner said on Tuesday the Sharks would have to put on their best performance of the season and maintain their cut and thrust for the whole 80 minutes to upset the Super Rugby Unlocked champions.

"It’s an absolutely massive game for us; we’re very excited," said Du Toit.

"As always with the Bulls it becomes one of those matches where we feel we really need to up our game.

"You have to, of course, give credit where it’s due and they’ve been playing unbelievable rugby and it shows.

"Even with 14 men (against Western Province) they produced the goods. They’ve been training and playing very hard."

The Sharks, who beat the Pumas 45-10 in their last outing less than two weeks ago, are still smarting from the drubbing they received at Loftus during Super Rugby Unlocked.

Recovering from that 41-14 pasting was part of their motivation going into Saturday’s game (19:00 kick-off).

"We need to put on our best performance to beat these guys," said Du Toit.

"We haven’t put our best performance out there and we feel like we owe them one.

"It’s a balance between those two [motivating factors]. It really hurts when they put 40 points on you and it’s something we need to rectify.

"It also shows you the quality of the Bulls team. If you’re not at your best, then they can put you away very quickly with two or three tries and then you feel like you’re out of the game.

"It has to be an 80-minute performance. A quality side will have that killer instinct that will bury you and put you away, if you don’t perform for 80 minutes."

"If you want to beat a Bulls pack, you kind of have to out-work them, out-scrum them, out-lineout them and out-maul them." Thomas du Toit

The Sharks disintegrated in almost every facet in their last encounter with the Bulls, in which Du Toit went off injured.

Their scrum was stuck in reverse gear, their lineout was haphazard and they got mauled to the ground, not to mention the havoc outside centre Stedman Gans caused out wide.

Du Toit said the foremost focal point in their path to retribution was for the Sharks to front up in the forwards battle.

He said: "The forwards battle is going to be a vital part of this week’s preparation because of the Bulls pack.

"They are a dominant side and that’s something you have to match. If you want to beat a Bulls pack, you kind of have to out-work them, out-scrum them, out-lineout them and out-maul them.

"That will probably be the message for us going into this weekend."