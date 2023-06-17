Sharks rocked in Durban as heroic defending champion Pumas book Currie Cup final spot

The Pumas have rocked the Sharks in Durban, securing their spot in the 2023 Currie Cup final.

The visitors are now one win away from securing back-to-back Currie Cup titles.

The Sharks received a red card in the 65th minute that was a huge blow to their chances.

The Sharks were dumped out of the Currie Cup semi-finals on Saturday night after the defending champion Pumas emerged 26-20 winners in a thrilling Kings Park clash.



The Pumas, who scored four tries on the night to just two from the Sharks, will now meet the Cheetahs in the Bloemfontein final next weekend, hoping they can land back-to-back titles.

Jimmy Stonehouse's men were courageous throughout the contest, playing with passion and intensity and fighting for every inch.

The match ended with the Sharks camped in the Pumas 22m area having gone through 25 phases of attack, but the Pumas defence was impenetrable in those moments.

The Sharks, meanwhile, were dealt a massive blow when centre Alwayno Visagie was show a straight red card in the 65th minute.

It is a bitterly disappointing end to the season for coach Joey Mongalo and his charges, who at one stage in the campaign went on a run of seven straight victories.

The Sharks just couldn't any sustained periods of dominance going, however, with a combination of the plucky Pumas spoiling ball and basic errors plaguing their attack.

The Pumas, meanwhile, now stand on the verge of pulling off another stunning victory in South African rugby's premier provincial competition.

The Pumas raced to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes with tries through Corne Fourie and Simon Raw (12-0), and the Durban crowd was stunned from the get-go.

But where the Pumas were full of energy and expansive running, the Sharks slowly started to gain the upper hand in the battle of the forwards and at set-piece.

They narrowed the gap with a Lionel Cronje penalty before lock Corne Rahl got their first try of the night, but the Pumas then scored their third try when wing Andrew Kota intercepted a pass just as the referee had called 'advantage over' with the Sharks in possession.

It was an incredibly fortuitous moment for the Pumas, but it gave them a 19-10 lead.

The Sharks hit back towards the end of the first half through Fez Mbatha's try, and they went into the break 19-17 down.

A Cronje penalty on 47 minutes put the Sharks into the lead for the first time in the match, but the Pumas would not go away and scored their fourth 10 minutes later when Pieter Jacobs went over.

The huge talking point came in the 65th minute when Sharks No 12 Visagie was shown a straight red card for taking out Etienne Taljaard in the air with the Pumas wing landing awkwardly on his head.

That left the Sharks with a mountain to climb as they entered the final 15 minutes 26-20 down with a man short.

Curwin Bosch was introduced in an effort to spark something for the hosts, but it was not to be for the Durbanites.

Scorers

Sharks 20 (17)

Tries: Corne Rahl, Fez Mbatha

Conversions: Lionel Cronje (2)

Penalty: Cronje (2)

Pumas 26 (19)

Tries: Corne Fourie, Simon Raw, Andrew Kota, Pieter Jacobs

Conversions: Tinus de Beer (3)



