Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Sharks' 6-2 bench split designed to counter Lions' newfound grunt

Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sharks coach Sean Everitt. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Sharks coach Sean Everitt. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • The Sharks' six-two split on the bench is, at first glance, a weird strategy against an attack-minded team like the Lions.
  • But as coach Sean Everitt points out, having grunt as an insurance policy is a good strategy against an opposition with newfound grunt.
  • He also hopes it assists in his charges coping with expected damp conditions in Doornfontein.

Sharks mentor Sean Everitt gave a wry chuckle when asked about his side's six-two split on the bench for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Lions at Ellis Park.

After all, including only two backs against a team as attack-minded as Ivan van Rooyen's charges comes across as strange.

Yet it's actually a testament to the Lions discovering some real grunt up front to complement their traditional game-breaking abilities, with 38-year-old Jannie du Plessis and 36-year-old Willem Alberts particularly outstanding last weekend against the Cheetahs.

Teams:

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vince Tshituka/Wilhelm van der Sluys, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole/Dylan Smith.

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Jamba Ulengo, 24 Carlu Sadie, 25 Mannie Rass

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 James Venter, 21 Phepsi Buthelezi, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Jeremy Ward

"Yeah, those old guys are really playing well," said Everitt.

"Jannie scored a great try last week and Willem arguably played his best game in a Lions jersey for some time. They really are on fire at the moment."

But the strategy is not just confined to countering a specific strength of the opposition.

"I would've loved to reward the players for a really good performance against the Bulls last weekend. Unfortunately we couldn't quite keep the same match squad due to a combination of Covid protocols and injury," said Everitt.

"Nonetheless, we still went with last week's six-two split because we believe it's a decent strategy and is good for continuity to go this route. It acknowledges the threat of the Lions.  Apart from the speed around the field, it gives us some fresh legs for last 20 minutes of the first half and start of the second, when they score a lot of their tries."

A forward-laden bench could hold the added bonus of fitting in well with conditions on the Highveld.

Summer rains have rendered conditions significantly slower and heavier in the past few weeks and a damp finish to the week in Johannesburg would suit the Sharks' strengths well.

"There are showers predicted for earlier in the day so the field could be heavy and difficult. It's always difficult playing on the Highveld," said Everitt.

"We've definitely taken it into account and that's why a six-two split could work. A 7pm kick-off is a bonus, particularly when you don't have to contend with the Highveld sun. That said, we enjoy playing ball-in-hand rugby."

Kick-off at Ellis Park is at 19:00 on Saturday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Cheetahs have stopped using uncertainty as excuse for poor Currie Cup form
Cheetahs chief pens open letter to fans: 'There is hope, opportunities'
Bulls chief hopeful of fans' return despite Covid-19 setbacks
Read more on:
lionssharkscurrie cupellis parkrugby
loading... Live
Australia 0
India 233/6
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10669 votes
Cricket
12% - 2936 votes
Football
19% - 4775 votes
Athletics
2% - 635 votes
Boxing
1% - 244 votes
Cycling
2% - 591 votes
Golf
5% - 1294 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2154 votes
Tennis
3% - 848 votes
Water sports
1% - 227 votes
American sports
1% - 311 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 822 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo