Sharks' 6-2 bench split designed to counter Lions' newfound grunt

The Sharks' six-two split on the bench is, at first glance, a weird strategy against an attack-minded team like the Lions.

But as coach Sean Everitt points out, having grunt as an insurance policy is a good strategy against an opposition with newfound grunt.

He also hopes it assists in his charges coping with expected damp conditions in Doornfontein.

Sharks mentor Sean Everitt gave a wry chuckle when asked about his side's six-two split on the bench for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Lions at Ellis Park.

After all, including only two backs against a team as attack-minded as Ivan van Rooyen's charges comes across as strange.

Yet it's actually a testament to the Lions discovering some real grunt up front to complement their traditional game-breaking abilities, with 38-year-old Jannie du Plessis and 36-year-old Willem Alberts particularly outstanding last weekend against the Cheetahs.

Teams: Lions 15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vince Tshituka/Wilhelm van der Sluys, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole/Dylan Smith. Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Jamba Ulengo, 24 Carlu Sadie, 25 Mannie Rass Sharks 15 Manie Libbok, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 James Venter, 21 Phepsi Buthelezi, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Jeremy Ward

"Yeah, those old guys are really playing well," said Everitt.

"Jannie scored a great try last week and Willem arguably played his best game in a Lions jersey for some time. They really are on fire at the moment."

But the strategy is not just confined to countering a specific strength of the opposition.

"I would've loved to reward the players for a really good performance against the Bulls last weekend. Unfortunately we couldn't quite keep the same match squad due to a combination of Covid protocols and injury," said Everitt.

"Nonetheless, we still went with last week's six-two split because we believe it's a decent strategy and is good for continuity to go this route. It acknowledges the threat of the Lions. Apart from the speed around the field, it gives us some fresh legs for last 20 minutes of the first half and start of the second, when they score a lot of their tries."

A forward-laden bench could hold the added bonus of fitting in well with conditions on the Highveld.

Summer rains have rendered conditions significantly slower and heavier in the past few weeks and a damp finish to the week in Johannesburg would suit the Sharks' strengths well.

"There are showers predicted for earlier in the day so the field could be heavy and difficult. It's always difficult playing on the Highveld," said Everitt.

"We've definitely taken it into account and that's why a six-two split could work. A 7pm kick-off is a bonus, particularly when you don't have to contend with the Highveld sun. That said, we enjoy playing ball-in-hand rugby."

Kick-off at Ellis Park is at 19:00 on Saturday.