Sharks unbothered by overwhelming underdogs tag in final - skipper Phepsi Buthelezi

Sharks captain Phepsi Buthelezi sounded unbothered by the overwhelming underdogs tag his team will carry into Saturday's final against the Bulls at Loftus (17:00 kick-off).

The Sharks are on a revenge mission after losing out to the Bulls in January's final at the same ground, but their chances were boosted by Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen's unavailability through Covid.

With Chris Smith set to be at the 10 levers, the Bulls are likely to stick to the script that served them well since Jake White took over as director of rugby last year, a spell that's seen them vacuum Super Rugby Unlocked, a Currie Cup and the Rainbow Cup SA edition.

Buthelezi said the best foil for the blue juggernaut was to play Sharks rugby, not be sucked into the Bulls' way of playing.

"In past finals, teams tend to play Test match rugby. We really want to go out there and play Sharks rugby and win the Currie Cup playing our rugby," said Buthelezi.

"We'll see what happens on Saturday, but we need to change the record of not winning at Loftus going forward.

"The last time we played the Bulls at home, we got one over them, but that doesn't matter now.

"We are preparing this week to go out there and perform to our best ability, so we are not paying much attention to what people are saying.

"We know what we're capable of, and we know what we are going to deliver out there."

Buthelezi also believes that the Sharks were better served by having faced a tougher semi-final encounter against Griquas, as opposed to the Bulls' landslide win over Western Province last week.

"If I were to choose, I'd definitely choose this way because it's made us more aware," he said.

"The training has been awesome this week. The guys are so sharp, and we're really sharpening up on everything.

"It's good that we were tested right to the end in our semi-final."