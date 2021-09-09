Sharks unshaken by return trip to fortress Loftus for Currie Cup final - coach Sean Everitt

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt said his team would start this weekend with a clean slate, unshaken by the Loftus aura and their Currie Cup final defeat to the Bulls in Pretoria earlier this year.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has fortified Loftus to the point where they've won 21 home games since he took charge and lost once against Western Province when they fielded a weakened Currie Cup round 1 team because their Rainbow Cup final against Benetton in Italy fell on the same Saturday.

During this superior home run, the Bulls beat the Sharks in last season's Currie Cup final after extra time in January, where the visitors ran out of legs as the clock approached 100 minutes.

Making the challenge more onerous for Everitt's men is that the Bulls have lost just three Currie Cup finals at home in 12 attempts and last fell at this stage on their patch against the Rassie Erasmus-coach Free State Cheetahs in 2005.

"We look at it as a clean slate; we haven't spoken about it at all," said Everitt.

"We've played quite a few games at altitude, and we've coped really well, so we don't see that as a factor.

"We played against the British & Irish Lions until the 50th-minute red card at Loftus, and we played well against the Lions two weeks ago (at Ellis Park) when we beat them by 50 points.

"I certainly don't see the altitude as a factor. It's something that we've gotten used to with this group of players over the last few years.

"Although we would have loved to play at home, we are very happy to go up to Loftus and start with a clean slate."

The Sharks were heavily bolstered by Springbok tighthead Thomas du Toit's return, who became available for selection after leaving the Bok bubble in Australia to attend a family bereavement.

Du Toit will partner loose-head Khwezi Mona in the front row, with Kerron van Vuuren continuing at hooker.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner has given the Bulls problems when he's started matches, and the Sharks will hope that prowess continues when they pack down after the 17:00 kick-off on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, Thomas went through a family bereavement, and he left the bubble in Australia and has been at home for nearly two weeks now," said Everitt.

"He's available for selection, and being a Springbok, the way we handle them is that they start on the weekend. The same happened with the other Springboks when they were away. So, he gets the privilege of starting in this Currie Cup final.

"He's huge for us. He was certainly on form in the Test match he played for SA, and he's a Springbok and a World Cup winner who brings a lot of experience to the team.

"He's a quality rugby player, and he'll improve us in certain areas of the game."