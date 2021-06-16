Currie Cup

Sharks unveil new captain for Currie Cup season

Phepsi Buthelezi (Gallo)
The Sharks have unveiled loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi as their new captain for the upcoming Currie Cup season.

The news was confirmed by the Durban-based franchise on Wednesday. 

"On this day that celebrates the youth and future of our country, we are proud to announce that the talented and explosive No 8, Phepsi Buthelezi, will captain #OurSharks for the 2021 Currie Cup campaign," the Sharks posted on Twitter. 

The Sharks kick off their Currie Cup campaign this Saturday with an away clash against Griquas in Kimberley.

Buthelezi, who only turned 22 at the end of May, was born in northern KZN and schooled at DHS where he captained the 1st XV before joining the Sharks at under 19 level.

