Sharks v Bulls Currie Cup match called off due to KZN floods

Unrelenting flooding in Durban, and out of respect for affected people and communities, forced SA Rugby to cancel Saturday's Currie Cup encounter at Kings Park.

The Sharks were set to host top of the table Bulls, but prolonged rain in the province has claimed the lives of 253 people and has left many homeless.

Many more people remain unaccounted for.

The points between the two sides will be shared.