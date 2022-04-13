Currie Cup

1h ago

Sharks v Bulls Currie Cup match called off due to KZN floods

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Sharks v Bulls in the Currie Cup. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Unrelenting flooding in Durban, and out of respect for affected people and communities, forced SA Rugby to cancel Saturday's Currie Cup encounter at Kings Park.

The Sharks were set to host top of the table Bulls, but prolonged rain in the province has claimed the lives of 253 people and has left many homeless.

LIVE | KwaZulu-Natal floods - the latest on News24

Many more people remain unaccounted for. 

The points between the two sides will be shared.

SA Rugby statement:

The Currie Cup Premier Division match between the Sharks and the Bulls, scheduled to take place in Durban on Saturday afternoon, has been cancelled.

Due to the heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the considerable loss of life and infrastructure damage across the province, and out of respect to their community in the face of the disaster the province is enduring, the two teams have agreed to cancel this encounter.

As there was no alternative option to reschedule the match, the result will be declared a draw and the log points will be shared, with each team awarded two log points.

Fixtures
Thu 14 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Sigma Lions
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
Wits Rugby Stadium
Fri 15 Apr 22 16:45 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
Toyota Cheetahs
DHL Stadium
Sat 16 Apr 22 17:00 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks
Vodacom Bulls
Hollywoodbets Kings Park
Results
Wed 06 Apr 22
Vodacom Bulls 45
DHL Western Province 34
Wed 06 Apr 22
The Windhoek Draught Griquas 6
Cell C Sharks 13
Wed 06 Apr 22
Airlink Pumas 45
Sigma Lions 10
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
7
6
30
2. Toyota Cheetahs
6
6
26
3. Cell C Sharks
7
5
22
4. The Windhoek Draught Griquas
7
3
16
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
