Sharks v Bulls Currie Cup match called off due to KZN floods

Unrelenting flooding in Durban, and out of respect for affected people and communities, forced SA Rugby to cancel Saturday's Currie Cup encounter at Kings Park.
The Sharks were set to host top of the table Bulls, but prolonged rain in the province has claimed the lives of 253 people and has left many homeless.
Many more people remain unaccounted for.
The points between the two sides will be shared.
The Currie Cup Premier Division match between the Sharks and the Bulls, scheduled to take place in Durban on Saturday afternoon, has been cancelled.
Due to the heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the considerable loss of life and infrastructure damage across the province, and out of respect to their community in the face of the disaster the province is enduring, the two teams have agreed to cancel this encounter.
As there was no alternative option to reschedule the match, the result will be declared a draw and the log points will be shared, with each team awarded two log points.