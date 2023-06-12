Sleepy Sharks: Stonehouse's champs have all motivation they need

From seven straight wins to a 39-point bruising: just how motivated were the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday?

It would be entirely reasonable to surmise that the Durban side preferred ending second to first ... dodging a Bulls semi.

Joey Mongalo's charges now face champions the Pumas (possibly miffed) in the last four instead.



The glaring lack of urgency in the Sharks' showing against already eliminated Western Province at DHL Stadium on Saturday may serve as a bit of a "cut out and keep" by Pumas head coach Jimmy Stonehouse.

In other words, it should shrewdly aid the motivational aspects of his preparation of the Currie Cup defending champions for their semi-final against the Durban side in their own Kings Park stronghold next weekend.



His message might be roughly this: "The Sharks clearly prefer playing us than the Bulls ... now make of that what you will, boys."

The 2023 edition of the increasingly marginalised domestic competition, while once again defying doomsayers in many ways - interest levels seem surprisingly decent - has had some quirky, seesawing-gravitas aspects to it.

It began with less than a fanfare of trumpets in early March, taking into account the then obvious priority levels of the major South African franchises toward the United Rugby Championship (and broader European competition).

That was immediately reflected in round one, for example: the Blue Bulls, still fighting at the time on two cross-border fronts and preserving most key players for those purposes, were slaughtered 63-15 by the Pumas at Loftus.

But in more recent weeks, URC-level players have increasingly been infused into various Currie Cup line-ups, discernibly helping the legitimacy and level of "eyeballs" to the competition.

The trend has also seen certain teams rise from the proverbial ashes: again the Bulls are prime examples, Jake White's mounting faith in premier troops having seen them rise stealthily through the table to a semis berth - even if in lowest-seeded fourth.

They bagged that spot in the final round of league play on Saturday, earning an all-important two log points despite losing 31-27 at home to the Cheetahs.

The result may be interpreted by some Pretoria fans as alarming, considering that the Cheetahs are just below URC calibre and the hosts again fielded the vast majority of their top dogs ... but key loose forward Elrigh Louw's red card before the interval was a huge impediment.

So, strange as it may seem, and with them required to now play the top-finishing Free Staters in a Bloemfontein semi a week onward, the Bulls with their URC-crammed troops are arguably good bets to get the job done - if they can keep 15 men on the field for rather longer this time.

That thought will have swirled teasingly through the minds of the Sharks players just ahead of their (slightly later) kick-off against WP, despite the knowledge that defeat would see them end a riskier second on the final table, for a KO encounter with the Pumas in Durban.

Was that seen as the "better" outcome for Joey Mongalo's charges, who had entered the Mother City date against their already-eliminated foes on a run of seven straight wins?

It is hard to believe otherwise, because their violent-dip performance in a 44-5 walloping (their only try came in the 83rd minute) against a side only playing for pride just seemed to say so much.

SuperSport pundit and former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers, at a very advanced stage of the one-sided clash, could only just keep a diplomatic theme to his thoughts in live commentary.

"They (Sharks) came here ... to participate ... but certainly not with the qualities we've seen from them earlier in this Currie Cup."

De Villiers bore a warning message about the relative rout, too: "The mental side of losing by this margin can be big."

You sensed he was really saying the Sharks' only success was in emerging from the tunnel for the evening fixture in a cool but clear Mother City.

The potential hazard facing the KZN outfit is that if they end up playing the Cheetahs in the final, it will be in Bloemfontein ... but it seems just as apparent they quietly anticipate playing the Bulls in a Durban showpiece if they can negotiate their own semi successfully.

Stonehouse should not be shy to suggest a wee dose of "disrespect" from the Sharks, then, toward his Lowveld-based trophy-holders.

For his purposes, there is a favourable omen to consider from last year's tournament, too.

Both semi-finals were won by the away side; the Pumas edged the Cheetahs 38-35 in Bloemfontein and Griquas upset the Bulls 30-19 at Loftus.

But when all is said and done about the strategies and varying motivational levels evidenced on Saturday's final day of league activity, expect many wise old sages to be already sniffing this much: Sharks v Bulls in the final on 24 June.

