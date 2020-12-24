Specmagic returns for Cheetahs as Sharks soldier on through Covid-19 scares

Star wing Rosko Specman returns to the Cheetahs' starting line-up for their Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The speedster returns from injury having missed last weekend's win over the Pumas in Nelspruit.

In other team news, Frans Steyn returns to inside centre having played at flyhalf last weekend with the No 10 jersey now handed to Reinhardt Fortuin.

In the pack, flank Aidon Davis misses out with a calf injury and will be replaced by Oupa Mohoje while Conraad van Vuuren will be making his debut for the Cheetahs if he gets game time off the bench.

There had been suggestions on social media on Wednesday that the fixture was in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee cleared up that confusion, confirming that the match would take place.

Kick-off is at 16:30.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Reinhardt Fortuin, 9 Ruben de Haas, 8 Jeandré Rudolph, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner (captain), 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Boan Venter

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Cameron Dawson, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Victor Sekekete, 20 Chris Massyn, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rhyno Smith

Sharks

TBA