Spit incident mars Griquas' Currie Cup win over Griffons

Herman Mostert
Kudzwai Dube of Griquas in an earlier Currie Cup match against the Bulls. (Photo by Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)
Griquas' Currie Cup win over the Griffons in Kimberley on Sunday was marred by prop Kudzwai Dube spitting at an opposing player.

Dube, 23, received a yellow card in the 53rd minute after an altercation, which led to the Griquas front-ranker spitting in a Griffons player's face.

Dube was lucky not to see red but he could be cited for serious misconduct.

Griquas also lost speedster Rosko Specman in the 59th minute after he took a Griffons player out in the air.

Despite these setbacks, Griquas ran in six tries to claim a comfortable 42-27 win and moved to fourth in the Currie Cup standings on 19 points. The men from Kimberley have won four out of seven games.

Weekend Currie Cup results:

Cheetahs 17-24 Sharks

Pumas 25-24 WP

Bulls 30-19 Lions

Griquas 42-27 Griffons

Upcoming fixtures:

Friday, 28 April:

Lions v Pumas, Johannesburg - 17:00

Cheetahs v Griffons, Bloemfontein - 19:05

Saturday, 29 April:

Sharks v Griquas, Durban - 15:00

WP v Bulls, Cape Town - 18:30

Defending champions, the Pumas, lead the way with six wins from seven games (29 points), followed by the Cheetahs (26), and Sharks (19).

The Bulls (17), Western Province (16), Lions (14) and Griffons (7) are outside the semi-final positions.


