1h ago

Share

Steadfast Gans rules out Blitzboks reunion, even in tough Bulls times: 'You must back yourself'

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stedman Gans. Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
Stedman Gans. Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
  • No matter how tough it gets, Bulls centre Stedman Gans is not considering re-joining the Blitzboks.
  • The creative midfielder faced selection doubts this season after being a mainstay in the No 13 jersey in Jake White’s first two seasons.
  • Gans will start his third successive game when the Bulls meet the Griffons in the Currie Cup at Loftus on Friday.

Stedman Gans and the Blitzboks might have been forgiven, if during their respective tough moments this season, they sought comfort in each other’s arms again.

But the Bulls midfielder is steadfast that he won’t seek refuge back in the seven-player game, where he made his name, even if things get tough at Loftus, as they have been in parts this season.

READ | Bulls boss Jake White 'disappointed' with Sbu Nkosi: 'He's got to make decisions'

"You have to back yourself," Gans told News24.

"Someone told me the other day, you can’t keep looking back because, even if you go back now, it’s not going to be the same as when you left.

"I have to be focused where I am at the moment. And make sure I make this a success because this is going to be my future."

Gans wasn’t always the starter he has become every week for the Bulls as he has become in each of the Bulls’ previous two matches against the Pumas and Lions. He is also down to start against the Griffons in the Currie Cup at Loftus on Friday night (17:00).

Earlier this season, especially in the United Rugby Championship (URC), Gans couldn’t buy a place in the match 23, much less in the starting XV.

He admitted that those moments tested his resolve, but he was committed to regaining director of rugby Jake White’s confidence. 

"It is difficult to be on the sidelines, obviously," said Gans.

"As a rugby player, you wanna be on the field, especially if you’re not injured and it’s because of selection. It makes it tough.

"You just have to take onus that it’s your responsibility to give the coaches confidence to put you on the field and that’s what I had to do: to rock up at training with a good attitude, train well constantly and that’s how coaches get confidence.

"They give you five, 10 minutes here and there. If you do well in those, then they have confidence to give you half a game and then full games after that."

Gans was White’s stud coming out of heavy lockdown in 2020. His performances at No 13, especially when the Bulls eviscerated the Sharks in the White’s first game as the Bulls boss during the Super Fan Saturday exhibition, planted a marker that White’s era had arrived.

The 26-year-old then went on to form a formidable midfield partnership with Cornal Hendricks that took the sky blues to their two Currie Cups in 2021.

Gans, however, believes that past performances did not entitle him to more playing cache in White’s team, no matter how well he did before his late 2022 dip.

Bulls

15 Johan Goosen, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Chris Barend Smit, 11 David Kriel, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Substitutes: 16 Simphiwe Matanzima, 17 Joe van Zyl, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Reinhardt Ludwig, 20 Mihlali Mosi, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Sibongile Novuka, 23 Wandisile Simelane.

"I don’t think you can think like that at a union like the Bulls, where we go for the win every single game," said Gans.

"The coach is going to pick the team he feels is going to do that for him. It’s nothing personal. It’s nothing against you as Stedman Gans, it’s just that at this stage he feels he needs a guy to do the job for him.

"Just make sure you’re that guy."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullscurrie cupstedman gansrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 02 Jun 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province
Windhoek Draught Park, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 02 Jun 23 17:05 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls
NovaVit Griffons
NovaVit Griffons
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
SuperSport
Sat 03 Jun 23 17:00 PM (SAST)
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 27 May 23
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas 17
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls 24
Sat 27 May 23
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Toyota Cheetahs XV 29
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas 29
Fri 26 May 23
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province 12
Fidelity ADT Lions
Fidelity ADT Lions 34
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo