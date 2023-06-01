Steadfast Gans rules out Blitzboks reunion, even in tough Bulls times: 'You must back yourself'

No matter how tough it gets, Bulls centre Stedman Gans is not considering re-joining the Blitzboks.

The creative midfielder faced selection doubts this season after being a mainstay in the No 13 jersey in Jake White’s first two seasons.

Gans will start his third successive game when the Bulls meet the Griffons in the Currie Cup at Loftus on Friday.

Stedman Gans and the Blitzboks might have been forgiven, if during their respective tough moments this season, they sought comfort in each other’s arms again.

But the Bulls midfielder is steadfast that he won’t seek refuge back in the seven-player game, where he made his name, even if things get tough at Loftus, as they have been in parts this season.

"You have to back yourself," Gans told News24.

"Someone told me the other day, you can’t keep looking back because, even if you go back now, it’s not going to be the same as when you left.

"I have to be focused where I am at the moment. And make sure I make this a success because this is going to be my future."

Gans wasn’t always the starter he has become every week for the Bulls as he has become in each of the Bulls’ previous two matches against the Pumas and Lions. He is also down to start against the Griffons in the Currie Cup at Loftus on Friday night (17:00).

Earlier this season, especially in the United Rugby Championship (URC), Gans couldn’t buy a place in the match 23, much less in the starting XV.

He admitted that those moments tested his resolve, but he was committed to regaining director of rugby Jake White’s confidence.

"It is difficult to be on the sidelines, obviously," said Gans.

"As a rugby player, you wanna be on the field, especially if you’re not injured and it’s because of selection. It makes it tough.

"You just have to take onus that it’s your responsibility to give the coaches confidence to put you on the field and that’s what I had to do: to rock up at training with a good attitude, train well constantly and that’s how coaches get confidence.

"They give you five, 10 minutes here and there. If you do well in those, then they have confidence to give you half a game and then full games after that."

Gans was White’s stud coming out of heavy lockdown in 2020. His performances at No 13, especially when the Bulls eviscerated the Sharks in the White’s first game as the Bulls boss during the Super Fan Saturday exhibition, planted a marker that White’s era had arrived.

The 26-year-old then went on to form a formidable midfield partnership with Cornal Hendricks that took the sky blues to their two Currie Cups in 2021.

Gans, however, believes that past performances did not entitle him to more playing cache in White’s team, no matter how well he did before his late 2022 dip.

Bulls 15 Johan Goosen, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Chris Barend Smit, 11 David Kriel, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Substitutes: 16 Simphiwe Matanzima, 17 Joe van Zyl, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Reinhardt Ludwig, 20 Mihlali Mosi, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Sibongile Novuka, 23 Wandisile Simelane.

"I don’t think you can think like that at a union like the Bulls, where we go for the win every single game," said Gans.

"The coach is going to pick the team he feels is going to do that for him. It’s nothing personal. It’s nothing against you as Stedman Gans, it’s just that at this stage he feels he needs a guy to do the job for him.

"Just make sure you’re that guy."