Steyn at No 10 as Bulls name strong Currie Cup side to tackle Sharks

The Bulls have named a strong team for their Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Pretoria.

A fit-again Cyle Brink is back while his loose forward partner Arno Botha retains the captaincy.

Veteran Morne Steyn also starts at flyhalf.

Bulls coach Gert Smal has made a handful of changes for Wednesday night's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Pretoria.

After beating Griquas 53-27 in Kimberley on 5 March, the Bulls find themselves third on the standings with three wins from four matches.

Cyle Brink makes a return after recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained in the opening match of the Currie Cup season. He will start in the No 6 jersey alongside loose trio partners Arno Botha, who is retained as captain, and WJ Steenkamp.

Kowie Roos, who made his Bulls and Currie Cup debut off the bench in Kimberley, has earned a starting berth at tighthead prop, where he will buckle down alongside Lizo Gqoboka at loosehead prop and hooker Schalk Erasmus.

Veteran Morne Steyn will start at flyhalf where he will form a halfback pairing with Keagan Johannes. Chris Smith is Steyn's back-up on the bench, while Marco Jansen van Vuren is the scrumhalf reserve.



The Bulls are bracing for a bruising battle against an unbeaten Sharks outfit.

"The Sharks, alongside the Cheetahs, remain the only teams to have won all four of their matches so far. It goes to show how much of a quality side they are and that they are strong contenders, once again, for the Currie Cup title," Smal said.

"There will be no room for error against a side that will punish us if we are not clinical. We will therefore need to be at our best if we want to get back to winning ways at Loftus Versfeld."

Wednesday's match kicks off at 20:00.