Stuck in the wilderness? No problem: These 3 signings prove Cheetahs still have clout

Despite being in the wilderness, the Cheetahs still manage to attract and retain some high-quality talent.

That's exemplified by a latest group of contract extensions and signings, some who could easily have staked a claim at a URC franchise.

News24 pinpoints three statement signings.

Despite the ongoing challenge of finding a more consistent source of international competition, the Cheetahs on Monday illustrated that they remain a destination where accomplished local players feel comfortable enough to ply their trade at.



In fact, they've even convinced a US international and Saracens halfback in Ruben de Haas to return to the Free State Stadium, where he laid the foundation for his move to the English giants despite his eventual game time being severely limited by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such is the magnitude of the talent that they've been able to retain that some of them quite easily could lay a claim for squeezing into a URC franchise's squad.

News24 looks at the eye-catching recruits and retentions from the group of six players announced.

RUBEN DE HAAS

With Ruan Pienaar's illustrious career winding down - he turns 40 next year - and his understudy Rewan Kruger struggling to match the promise he showed as a Junior Springbok member for consecutive years in 2017 and 2018, the Free Staters not only need to plan for the future, but urgently create competition.

Twenty-four-year-old De Haas, who previously had a two-year deal curtailed, is familiar with the systems under head coach Hawies Fourie and boasts significant Bloemfontein roots with his father Peter and grandfather Gerard having played for the union too.

A compact attacking player with a underrated yet prodigious boot - he once kicked a 42m drop goal against Canada - De Haas would undeniably have learnt a lot from Saracens' prestigious and successful setup though that hasn't translated into game time.

He's only appeared five times for his club in this season's English Premiership, of which only one has been a start as Ivan van Zyl and Aled Davies have been preferred.

But De Haas has been to a World Cup in 2019 and is likely to go to France too, so there's more international experience in his legs than the majority of his teammates.

This latent talent could finally get more opportunities and prove a shrewd signing.

JEANDRE RUDOLPH

In his prime at 28, the legendary former NWU Pukke (nNow called NWU Eagles) skipper took a while to be afforded his big break at professional level when the wily Jimmy Stonehouse lured him to the Pumas.

Such was his impact that the Bulls came knocking for a Super Rugby loan and once Bok No 8 Jasper Wiese made it clear he wasn't going to renew his contract after hard lockdown in late 2020, the Cheetahs pounced.

Perhaps not quite imposing enough to truly knock on the Bok door, Rudolph has nonetheless proven an outstanding replacement for Wiese, being the quintessential versatile workhorse who just never seems to have a poor game.

Dominant at Currie Cup level, there had been reservations previously over whether he can replicate such form in an international competition like the URC.

So when the Cheetahs were invited to participate in this season's Challenge Cup - where the franchise reached the playoffs - Rudolph made sure he wouldn't go unnoticed.

Against some top-notch opposition, the flanker ended as the Cheetahs' turnover king in Europe, particularly at defensive rucks, beat the third most defenders and completed the most tackles.

Those type of performances rendered rumoured interest from the Lions unsurprising, but he's staying in the City of Roses to remain one of the talismans of the pack.

GIDEON VAN DER MERWE

The tireless 28-year-old remains one of South Africa's most underrated loose forwards and gets regularly compared to Bulls and Springbok stalwart Marco van Staden.

Relatively stocky but possessive of an immense "engine", Van der Merwe hasn't wasted much time getting back into form after injury initially stifled a season that should've seen him potentially reach new heights.

Instead, he came in late into the Challenge Cup campaign and produced a typically gritty showing against Toulon, hardly looking out of place against the French heavyweights.

Fourie last year memorably revealed that the Cheetahs commence their weekly debriefing after a game week with clips on contributions from players that were considered stellar.

"It's a fair bet that a lot of them will feature Gideon on a weekly basis," quipped the coach.

Van der Merwe, whose all-action style would hardly be inappropriate for matches on European soil, was on the verge of a loan move to the Lions back at the start of the inaugural URC campaign that didn't materialise, much to some observers' surprise.

With URC franchises still struggling with player turnover, a player of Van der Merwe's stature becomes eminently attractive in the recruitment stakes.

But the Cheetahs have once again won this battle.



