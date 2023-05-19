The Stonehouse rock in SA rugby's foundation: Mongalo hails 'Coach Jimmy' for new Sharks signing

Sharks Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo has hailed the huge role played by the Pumas and Co in developing players in the South African rugby ecosystem.

Diego Appollis, a prodigious midfielder at junior level who has revived his career under Jimmy Stonehouse, was signed this week by the Sharks.

Former Baby Bok skipper George Cronje has also used his platform at the Cheetahs to stake a claim for a more prestigious gig in Durban.

If it were up to Joey Mongalo, the Sharks' Currie Cup mentor would go on every media platform and hail the work being done by Jimmy Stonehouse and his counterparts at South African rugby's so-called smaller unions.

The Durbanites earlier this week confirmed that they would become the beneficiaries of yet another Pumas star after signing Diego Appollis, whose stint in Nelspruit has seen him soar.

Considered a prodigy during his school years at Hoërskool Garsfontein, the 22-year-old - who would've been a shoo-in for the Junior Springboks had Covid-19 not struck - was a key member of a successful Bulls Under-21 outfit that won a national title in late 2020.

Yet his appearances at senior level were limited and Stonehouse swooped when his deal at Loftus expired.

Appollis' full pre-season in the Lowveld clearly did him wonders as he has arguably been the outstanding back of this season's Currie Cup campaign.

He is the leading try-scorer to date with six, while his playmaking abilities have been exemplified hugely with impressive attacking stats: six try assists, 252 gained metres, eight line-breaks, 20 defenders beaten and eight off-loads.

When the going has been tough, Appollis has held his own as defender too.

"Diego is an outstanding rugby player," Stonehouse told News24 previously.

"We all knew his pedigree from his school days, but he came to us and has proven himself one of the most hard-working players in the group. He's been very influential for us and I'm definitely proud of him."

Yet Mongalo, rightly, points out that Appollis wouldn't have been able to grab his and the Sharks' attention had he not been afforded a platform to revive his career.

"I call him 'Coach Jimmy' because he was actually my Bulls Craven Week coach in 2003 when he was still at Waterkloof," said the Sharks coach.

"I said to him recently that his work is wholly underrated and underappreciated by South African rugby. I'm sometimes concerned that we'll only realise its real value the day he decides to move on from the game.

"Unions like the Pumas give those guys a second chance. Without a team like that, we as a broader rugby community don't get to see Diego Appollis 2.0.

"He would've just been another gifted junior player who was contracted at a big union like the Bulls and for whatever reason didn't quite reach his potential when he got to senior level, and that was him gone.

"With budget cuts a reality and squads [not] in excess of 50 only allowed, a lot of high-quality players won't stay at the URC franchise. They need somewhere to filter back to.

"And that's where South African rugby needs to acknowledge the work men like (Griquas coach) Pieter Bergh, Jimmy and (Cheetahs coach) Hawies Fourie do for the local game.

"I want to honour them, it's incredible what they do for the game."

Mongalo is encouraged, too, by how quickly Appollis seized his opportunity.

"He's been given a second chance. I can almost give you my word that Diego is going to play his best rugby in future because he had to go to a so-called smaller union, learn what it was about there on the 'other side' where the social media is less and life is tough," he said.

"Now he appreciates coming to Durban. I'm super excited for his career."

Another brilliant rookie calling Kings Park his new home is former Junior Springbok skipper George Cronje, who has recovered from a severe knee injury to become a key member of the Cheetahs' Currie Cup charge this season.

The Sharks specifically believe his leadership abilities are worth investing in.

Teams: Sharks 15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Murray Koster, 12 Alwayno Visagie, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Tiaan Fourie, 8 Henco Venter, 7 James Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Reniel Hugo (captain), 4 Jeandre Labuschagne, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona Substitutes: 16 Dameon Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Marco de Witt, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Mpilo Gumede, 22 Bradley Davids, 23 Marnus Potgieter Cheetahs 15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Dan Kasende, 13 David Brits, 12 Robert Ebersohn, 11 Cohen Jasper, 10 George Lourens, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 George Cronje, 7 Friedle Olivier, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete (captain), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Hencus van Wyk, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Schalk Ferreira Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Mox Mxoli, 18 Dolph Botha, 19 Siba Qoma, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Evardi Boshoff

"I picked up the phone and called Junior Bok head coach Bafana Nhleko to talk about him. George was captain in his first year [in 2021] and he had the leadership capacity to lead a guy like Jan-Hendrik Wessels," said Mongalo.

"I'm not saying Jan-Hendrik is a difficult teammate to work with, he's just a very strong personality.

"It already tells you what you're seeing on the field is only half of what you're getting from George as a player. We're getting a guy into the system who is going to make our organisation better because you can build something around him. He's a leader, George is a big win for us.

"Unfortunately, for all the plaudits we can give to the Cheetahs and Co, they know their best guys will get lost to teams like us and others. We're thankful for them."

The Sharks take on the Cheetahs in a crucial Currie Cup clash in Durban on Friday evening.

