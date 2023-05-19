Three-try Western Province zone in on Currie Cup playoffs with win over Pumas

Western Province have further staked a claim for the Currie Cup playoffs in beating the defending champions, the Pumas, 22-14 in their clash at Athlone Stadium on Friday.

The Pumas were quickest out of the blocks when prop Cameron Dawson scored a stunning solo effort in the first minute of the game, which Tinus de Beer converted for an early 7-0 lead.

Province thought they had their first try of the match five minutes later as Clayton Blommetjies cruised through a gap after taking a flat pass to cross the whitewash.

The pass to Blommetjies was checked by the officials and deemed forward.

Province dominated the next 10 minutes, and while the Pumas did well to repel numerous attacks, eventually, their defence was breached when Godlen Masimla snuck over from a ruck close to the visitor's line.

Skipper Jean-Luc du Plessis added the extras as Province levelled up the match at 7-7 in the 16th minute.

The Pumas were down to 14 men in the 22nd minute when winger Lundi Msenge thwarted a dangerous Western Province counter-attack from deep.

He was adjudged to have deliberately knocked the ball down and received a yellow card.

Province made the extra man count in the 30th minute when Du Plessis scored an unconverted try on the left from a scrum close to the Pumas line to extend the home side's lead to 12-7.

Despite having several other opportunities to build on their advantage before the break, Western Province couldn't breach the Pumas' defence as they took a five-point lead into the shed.

After repelling Western Province for the opening eight minutes of the second half, the Pumas struck on their first foray into the Province half.

After setting up a rolling maul near the Province line, the visitors opted to go wide once it was stopped, which put winger Andrew Kota over in the right-hand corner.

De Beer landed a very difficult conversion as Pumas went into a 14-12 lead.

As the match wore on, the Pumas started gaining more possession and pressured the Province defence.

That led to a chance for De Beert to extend the lead in the 64th minute when he attempted a shot at goal from a Province penalty offence.

His kick, however, fell just short of the crossbar.

The home side was next to score as a penalty from Du Plessis gave them a 15-14 lead with seven minutes left in the match.

Another penalty in the final minutes of the match saw Province move the action deep into the Pumas half, and they secured the win after the hooter when lock Adre Smith crashed over for their third try.

Du Plessis slotted the conversion for a 22-14 win which denied the Pumas a losing bonus point.

Scorers

Western Province 22 (12)

Tries: Godlen Masimla, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Adre Smith

Conversion: Jean-Luc du Plessis (2)

Penalties: Jean-Luc du Plessis

Pumas 14 (7)

Tries: Cameron Dawson, Andrew Kota

Conversions: Tinus de Beer (2)

Teams

Western Province

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Luke Burger, 13 Cornel Smit, 12 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 11 Tom Nel, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis (captain), 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Louw Nel, 7 Jarrod Taylor, 6 Chad Solomon, 5 Connor Evans, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Kwenzo Blose

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Corne Weilbach, 19 Andre Goedhals, 20 Armand Maritz, 21 Thomas Bursey, 22 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 23 Duncan Saal

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Lundi Msenge, 13 Diego Appollis, 12 Wian van Niekerk, 11 Andrew Kota, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Anele Lungisa, 6 Andre Fouche, 5 Shane Kirkwood (captain), 4 Malembe Mpofu, 3 Njabulo Gumede, 2 Corne Fourie, 1 Cameron Dawson

Substitutes: 16 PJ Jacobs, 17 Etienne Janeke, 18 Simon Raw, 19 Deon Slabbert, 20 Francois Kleinhands, 21 Giovan Snyman, 22 Brandon Thomson, 23 Etienne Taljaard