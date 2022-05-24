Currie Cup

Tristan Leyds on brother Dillyn playing Champions Cup final: 'He's excited to create history'

Dillyn Leyds. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)
Dillyn Leyds. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)
  • Western Province fullback Tristan Leyds spoke about his brother Dillyn, who will do battle in the Champions Cup final for the second year this weekend.
  • Springbok Dillyn Leyds' La Rochelle faces the fearsome URC log leaders Leinster at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday.
  • Wing Raymond Rhule is another Bok who will look to overturn last year's defeat to Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse.

Tristan Leyds, who has inherited his brother's No 15 Western Province jersey, says Dillyn Leyds is excited by the prospect of winning the biggest European club rugby prize this Saturday.

The older Leyds' La Rochelle faces United Rugby Championship (URC) log leaders Leinster in the Champions Cup final at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday (17:45 SA time).

READ | High-flying Stormers land Springbok hooker on three-year deal

The Ronan O'Gara-coached outfit made the Champions Cup final last year, where they lost to Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse after a costly Levani Botia red card.

"We've been chatting quite a bit this week and I'm really happy for the La Rochelle side," Tristan said ahead of Western Province's Currie Cup clash against the Lions on Saturday (17:00).

"It's their second consecutive year making it to the final, but last year they missed out, having to play with 14 men.

"He's really excited to create history in a place he's not actually from. But he's fitted in quite well there and, hopefully, they can get the win."

La Rochelle features another Springbok, Raymond Rhule, on the opposite wing.

They will be up against the Leo Cullen's Leinster juggernaut, who, despite prioritising the European competition, cruised to the top of the URC standings to set up a play-off date with Glasgow on 4 June. 

