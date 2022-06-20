Currie Cup

Venues, kick-off times confirmed for Currie Cup finals

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Johan Mulder and Griquas celebrate.
Lee Warren/Gallo Images

SA Rugby has confirmed the venues for this weekend's Currie Cup Premier Division and First Division finals.

The main attraction is in Kimberley on Saturday, with Griquas hosting the Pumas at 15:00.

Griquas reached the showpiece after a 30-19 win over the Bulls in Pretoria, while the Pumas shocked the Cheetahs 38-35 in Bloemfontein.

Cwengile Jadezweni has been appointed to referee his first Currie Cup final. He will be assisted by Morne Ferreira and Griffin Colby, while Quinton Immelman has been appointed as television match official (TMO).

The First Division final will be contested between the Griffons and Eastern Province in Welkom on Friday (14:00).

The Griffons beat Georgian outfit Black Lion 41-38 in the semi-finals, while EP toppled SWD 26-12.

Stephan Geldenhuys is the referee. Paul Mente and Ruhan Meiring are the assistant referees, with Egon Seconds in the TMO booth.

Currie Cup Finals - match details:

First Division: Griffons v Eastern Province

Venue: HT Pelatona Projects Stadium

Date: Friday, 24 June 2022

Time: 14:00

Referee: Stephan Geldenhuys

Assistant Referees: Griffin Colby, Ruhan Meiring

TMO: Egon Seconds

TV: SuperSport

Premier Division: Griquas v Pumas

Venue: Windhoek Draught Park, Kimberley

Date: Saturday, 25 June 2022

Time: 15:00

Referee: Cwengile Jadezweni

Assistant Referees: Morne Ferreira, Griffin Colby

TMO: Quinton Immelman

TV: SuperSport


