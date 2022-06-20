Venues, kick-off times confirmed for Currie Cup finals

SA Rugby has confirmed the venues for this weekend's Currie Cup Premier Division and First Division finals.
The main attraction is in Kimberley on Saturday, with Griquas hosting the Pumas at 15:00.
Griquas reached the showpiece after a 30-19 win over the Bulls in Pretoria, while the Pumas shocked the Cheetahs 38-35 in Bloemfontein.
Cwengile Jadezweni has been appointed to referee his first Currie Cup final. He will be assisted by Morne Ferreira and Griffin Colby, while Quinton Immelman has been appointed as television match official (TMO).
The First Division final will be contested between the Griffons and Eastern Province in Welkom on Friday (14:00).
The Griffons beat Georgian outfit Black Lion 41-38 in the semi-finals, while EP toppled SWD 26-12.
Stephan Geldenhuys is the referee. Paul Mente and Ruhan Meiring are the assistant referees, with Egon Seconds in the TMO booth.
First Division: Griffons v Eastern Province
Venue: HT Pelatona Projects Stadium
Date: Friday, 24 June 2022
Time: 14:00
Referee: Stephan Geldenhuys
Assistant Referees: Griffin Colby, Ruhan Meiring
TMO: Egon Seconds
TV: SuperSport
Premier Division: Griquas v Pumas
Venue: Windhoek Draught Park, Kimberley
Date: Saturday, 25 June 2022
Time: 15:00
Referee: Cwengile Jadezweni
Assistant Referees: Morne Ferreira, Griffin Colby
TMO: Quinton Immelman
TV: SuperSport