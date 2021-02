Maybe, just maybe you don't want to prank Trevor Nyakane.

The burly Bulls prop, known for his strong scrumming and amazing mobility, stands 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 116 kgs according to the ESPN Scrum website.

That's not someone you want to mess with.

But comedians Schalk Bezuidenhout and Bennie Fourie weren't too worried.

That's because luckily, Nyakane was on the other end of the phone line during this prank video, filmed for the Bulls app.

Watch how it all panned out below: