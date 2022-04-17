Currie Cup

WATCH | Frans Steyn delights fans by downing a beer after Currie Cup clash

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Cheetahs centre Frans Steyn during the Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on 10 October 2020.
Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Most rugby players enjoy a cold one after a hard-fought match and it seems that Springbok and Cheetahs legend Frans Steyn is no different.

Steyn helped the Cheetahs to a come-from-behind 28-21 victory over Western Province in a Currie Cup clash on Friday afternoon in Cape Town.

In a video posted on Twitter, Steyn can be seen coming over to a group of supporters who offer him a beer, which the No 12 quickly drinks, much to the delight of the fans.

It clearly impressed Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus who posted the video.

WATCH below:

