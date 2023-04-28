WATCH | Lightning, rain sees Cheetahs Currie Cup clash against Griffons delayed





The Currie Cup clash between the Cheetahs and Griffons was delayed on Friday following inclement weather, including lightning, in Bloemfontein.

The incredible lightning caught on our cameras which forced the #CurrieCup match between the Cheetahs and Griffons to be suspended ????? pic.twitter.com/e9yWWKULzu — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) April 28, 2023

The match was initially delayed by 10 minutes due to the weather.

When the teams did take the field at around 19:15, the floodlights failed a few minutes into the game.

With lightning flashing in the background, the players were taken off the field for their safety with the match then only kicking off at 21:30.

In Friday's earlier game, the Lions beat the Pumas 26-10.



