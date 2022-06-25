WATCH | 'Pumas, Pumas!' - The moment Willie Engelbrecht lifted the iconic Currie Cup trophy

Jimmy Stonehouse's excellent Pumas outfit made it one out of one after claiming a deserved Currie Cup title on their first attempt on Saturday evening.



The Lowvelders were full value for their 26-19 win over Griquas in Kimberley, silencing a boisterous home crowd hoping that a 52-year trophy drought would finally end.

READ | Pumas land first Currie Cup title on historic day as Griquas, Kimberley left heartbroken

For the wily Stonehouse, a fantastic and underrated servant of the local game, this piece of silverware is just reward for years of hard work, while skipper Willie Engelbrecht, who's on his way to the Stormers, this was an apt goodbye for a union that revived his rugby dream.

Watch the moment the imposing flanker is handed the hallowed trophy right here.



