Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Specman almost knocked out cold, referee criticised for not stopping play

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Angelo Davids bumps off Rosko Specman. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
Angelo Davids bumps off Rosko Specman. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Western Province scored one of the tries of the season in Wednesday's 24-17 Currie Cup defeat to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

However, it was a controversial try as several social media pundits questioned why referee Morne Ferreira did not halt play as Cheetahs speedster Rosko Specman received a sickening blow to the head.

Specman was nearly knocked out cold while attempting to tackle WP winger and try-scorer Angelo Davids in the 67th minute.

Play was bizarrely allowed to continue despite Specman clearly needing medical attention.

The Cheetahs regained possession and launched an attack deep into WP territory, before the Cape side won a turnover to launch a counter-attack.

Specman somehow forced himself up to attempt another tackle, but he was easily side-stepped by Davids who rounded off a spectacular try in the corner.

WATCH the incident in the video clip below:

Social media was abuzz over the incident, with pundits questioning why play was not halted for Specman to receive urgent medical attention.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cheetahswpcurrie cupherman mostertangelo davidsrosko specmanbloemfonteincape townrugby
Fixtures
Wed 23 Mar 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
Airlink Pumas
DHL Stadium
Wed 23 Mar 22 17:45 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks
Toyota Cheetahs
Hollywoodbets Kings Park
Wed 23 Mar 22 20:00 PM (SAST)
Sigma Lions
Vodacom Bulls
Emirates Airlines Park
View More
Results
Wed 16 Mar 22
Vodacom Bulls 35
Cell C Sharks 21
Wed 16 Mar 22
Toyota Cheetahs 24
DHL Western Province 17
Wed 16 Mar 22
Tafel Lager Griquas 49
Sigma Lions 17
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Toyota Cheetahs
5
5
22
2. Vodacom Bulls
5
4
20
3. Cell C Sharks
5
4
18
4. Tafel Lager Griquas
6
3
15
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo