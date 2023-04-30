1h ago

Share

'We played with real pride in the Province jersey': Dobson praises WP young guns in win over Bulls

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Keke Morabe (Gallo)
Keke Morabe (Gallo)
  • John Dobson hailed a young Western Province team that secured a much-needed Currie Cup win over a strong Bulls lineup on Saturday.
  • That victory moves them into the play-off places in the competition just after its half-way point
  • Dobson admitted, however, that the victory has no real bearing on the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the two teams next Saturday. 

After completing the Currie Cup double over the Blue Bulls on Saturday evening, John Dobson praised his Western Province side, who ran out 31-7 winners.

READ | Bulls sweat on playmaker Goosen's availability for Stormers clash

With the chance of playing some of his Stormers United Rugby Championship (URC) squad in the match, Dobson opted to stay with the majority of the players that have done duty for Western Province during the Currie Cup season.

While they faced a tough assignment against a Bulls team in which Jake White had opted for continuity in picking a strong line-up that included many first-choice URC squad members, Dobson's young charges impressed on the night with their victory.

After the match, Dobson praised his side for their win.

“The result was important for staying in the fight for the Currie Cup,” said Dobson.

“We played with real pride in the Province jersey. It was a special performance, and I am really proud,” he added.

Mentioning No 8 Keke Morabe, who had a barnstorming game, Dobson said that many of the players put in remarkable performances but acknowledged that, in truth, the game has little bearing on next week's massive match.

"We saw some remarkable performances out there from guys like Keke Morabe, who some might not know about," said Dobson.

“In terms of next week, the spoils go to the victor.

"It’s a massive game with massive consequences. So it’s pretty much a fresh thing.

“This [result] is great in terms of Western Province versus Bulls and staying in the [Currie Cup] competition.

"But it will have very little bearing on next week.”

The Stormers and the Bulls will play for a place in the semi-final of the URC on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

Kick-off is at 15:30.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 05 May 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
Fidelity ADT Lions
Fidelity ADT Lions
Windhoek Draught Park, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 06 May 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas
NovaVit Griffons
NovaVit Griffons
Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela
SuperSport
Sat 06 May 23 15:05 PM (SAST)
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Toyota Cheetahs XV
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 29 Apr 23
DHL Western Province
DHL Western Province 31
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls 7
Sat 29 Apr 23
Cell C Sharks XV
Cell C Sharks XV 24
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas 6
Fri 28 Apr 23
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Toyota Cheetahs XV 33
NovaVit Griffons
NovaVit Griffons 10
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo