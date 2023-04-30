'We played with real pride in the Province jersey': Dobson praises WP young guns in win over Bulls

John Dobson hailed a young Western Province team that secured a much-needed Currie Cup win over a strong Bulls lineup on Saturday.

That victory moves them into the play-off places in the competition just after its half-way point

Dobson admitted, however, that the victory has no real bearing on the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the two teams next Saturday.

After completing the Currie Cup double over the Blue Bulls on Saturday evening, John Dobson praised his Western Province side, who ran out 31-7 winners.

With the chance of playing some of his Stormers United Rugby Championship (URC) squad in the match, Dobson opted to stay with the majority of the players that have done duty for Western Province during the Currie Cup season.

While they faced a tough assignment against a Bulls team in which Jake White had opted for continuity in picking a strong line-up that included many first-choice URC squad members, Dobson's young charges impressed on the night with their victory.

After the match, Dobson praised his side for their win.

“The result was important for staying in the fight for the Currie Cup,” said Dobson.

“We played with real pride in the Province jersey. It was a special performance, and I am really proud,” he added.

Mentioning No 8 Keke Morabe, who had a barnstorming game, Dobson said that many of the players put in remarkable performances but acknowledged that, in truth, the game has little bearing on next week's massive match.



"We saw some remarkable performances out there from guys like Keke Morabe, who some might not know about," said Dobson.

“In terms of next week, the spoils go to the victor.

"It’s a massive game with massive consequences. So it’s pretty much a fresh thing.

“This [result] is great in terms of Western Province versus Bulls and staying in the [Currie Cup] competition.

"But it will have very little bearing on next week.”

The Stormers and the Bulls will play for a place in the semi-final of the URC on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

