'We're not dead yet': Grobbelaar fighting to keep Bulls' Currie Cup, own Bok hopes alive

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar is still holding onto ambitions of playing for the Springboks.

Time, though, is running out for the No 2 who made the Bok squad in 2021, but is yet to earn a maiden Test cap.

Grobbelaar is also fighting to help the Bulls' season stay alive in the Currie Cup ahead of the final two rounds.

Johan Grobbelaar is a fighter type of hooker, who has made his name by not standing back from any challenge.



The Bulls No 2 rose from almost nowhere to become one of director of rugby Jake White’s most important squad members.

His bulldozing displays during his breakthrough 2020 and 2021 seasons led to his maiden Springbok call-up two years ago. The 25-year-old is a spotless lineout operator and gives as good as he gets in the fringes and the back of the drive.

However, the former Paarl Gymnasium pupil never got to make his Springbok debut after not being used as part of the wider British & Irish Lions series and Rugby Championship squads that year.

Since then, Grobbelaar has been in a fight to depose the person clinging onto the third Bok hooker option, Stormers No 2 Joseph Dweba.

But there is no doubt that Grobbelaar believes he could still get back up to the green and gold standard.

"Of course. Everyone playing in South Africa wants to be a Springbok, it’s all of our childhood dreams," said Grobbelaar.

"You have to back yourself. You train and play to be the best. It’s a big dream and something you want to accomplish.

"But at this stage, I must just keep playing my game consistently well, doing well for the Bulls, weekend in and out, and whatever happens, happens.

"I must just keep my side clean and do as much as I can."

To break the international door down, however, the ex-SA Under-20 international has just two remaining Currie Cup rounds to give the Bok selectors something to think about.

The Bulls face the Griffons at 17:00 at Loftus on Friday in a scramble to make the last four of the competition they won twice two years back.

It’s the second-last roll of the dice for both the team and personal ambitions for those still harbouring to catch Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber’s eye in this final lap to the Rugby World Cup in France.

The Bulls, who are sixth on the Currie Cup log, face the Cheetahs at home in their final round-robin game, an encounter which will either prolong their season for one more week, or conclude it.

Having bowed out in the United Rugby quarter-finals and the Champions Cup last 16, the domestic competition is the remaining opportunity to salvage a tepid season.

Their sixth-place finish on the URC log did secure another season in the Champions Cup.

"It’s relative and depends on how you look at it," said Grobbelaar about the Bulls’ overall season outlook.

"A franchise like the Bulls, all the fans expect so much from us as a team, which is good. In one angle, you could say that we’ve made the Heineken Cup again and finished sixth in the URC.

"Being second-last on the Currie Cup log at the moment and fighting for a playoff spot is not good enough. So, it hasn’t been one of our best seasons after winning those two Currie Cups two years ago.

"We’re not dead yet, though, in the Currie Cup. And have two games left to get a bonus point against the Griffons and Cheetahs and we should be okay, depending on what happens to other teams, for the semi-finals."