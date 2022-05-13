Currie Cup

1h ago

Western Province back to winning ways with feisty Currie Cup win over Pumas

Tim Swiel. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Tim Swiel. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Western Province clawed their way to their second Currie Cup win of the season against the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on Friday evening.

As it happened | Currie Cup - Pumas v Western Province

Western Province won 23-17 after leading at 20-10 half-time.

Both teams scored three tries in an exciting contest, but it was the boot of Western Province flyhalf Tim Swiel that was ultimately the difference.

The first half saw five tries being scored, three to the visitors from the Cape, as Province took a 20-10 lead into the half-time break.

Province's five-pointers were courtesy of scrumhalf Godlen Masimla, prop Neethling Fouche and wing Sergeal Petersen, while Pumas were on the board with tries by hooker Eduan Swart and loosehead prop Corne Fourie, both from powerful driving mauls.

Pumas centre Eddie Fouche however, missed both conversions while Swiel crucially landed one conversion and a penalty in the first half.

The home team came within three points of Province after a try in the 60th minute by scrumhalf Chriswill September and Fouche finally slotting a conversion.

Swiel, though, extended Province's lead to 23-17 with a penalty straight from the restart.

The Pumas threw everything into attack in the final stages, but the visitors' defence stood firm time and time again.

The lights at the stadium went out due to loadshedding with 40 seconds to play and the Pumas on the attack, but, after a delay, the game restarted and Province clung on for the victory.

The Pumas take a losing bonus-point from the contest, but the defeat is a blow to their semi-final hopes as they are still one point behind fourth-placed Griquas in the standings.

Scorers:

Pumas 

Tries: Eduan Swart, Corne Fourie, Chriswill September

Conversions: Eddie Fouche

Western Province

Tries: Godlen Masimla, Neethling Fouche, Sergeal Petersen

Conversions: Tim Swiel

Penalties: Swiel (2)

