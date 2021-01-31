Currie Cup

7h ago

add bookmark

White heaps praise on Hendricks after Currie Cup final heroics

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cornal Hendricks (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
Cornal Hendricks (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

Bulls coach Jake White was all smiles after Cornal Hendricks' man of the match performance in the Currie Cup final on Saturday.

Hendricks, who almost had to quit rugby due to a heart condition, has been a revelation for the Pretoria franchise and continued his fine form at Loftus Versveld in the Bulls' comeback win against the Sharks. The inside centre led the way in running metres and clean breaks for the men in blue in a stellar performance.

"He has been phenomenal," White told the press after the match.

"He has probably been our best player. I played him at centre and spoke to [Bulls backline coach] Chris Rossouw about him and he has just been phenomenal.

"I have said it before, a lot of guys who have played in that jersey before for other teams like Ma'a Nonu and Tana Umaga, have started on the wing. He has got a great appreciation for space and understanding for what guys in the midfield need to do.

"Obviously you have experienced guys like Morne Steyn, who has been around, and Ivan van Zyl. Don't underestimate the impact of the three of them on the inside of some of those youngsters, they are going to learn a lot from a guy like Cornal.

"I am saying the obvious when I say he is professional, very dedicated. He is a great, great communicator and works hard. What's also nice is that he is a Springbok. He has been there and done it, so he is sharing that knowledge. I am very happy for him. I am sure that his ability to play wing and centre is a great bonus for him as well."

- TEAMtalk media

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Could the Springboks face the British and Irish Lions in Australia?
Former Lions CEO dies of Covid-19
Sharks boss backs 'amazing' Curwin Bosch after Currie Cup final struggles
Results
Sat 30 Jan 21
Vodacom Bulls 26
Cell C Sharks 19
Sat 23 Jan 21
DHL Western Province 9
Cell C Sharks 19
Sat 23 Jan 21
Vodacom Bulls 26
Xerox Lions 21
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
12
8
39
2. DHL Western Province
12
7
37
3. Cell C Sharks
12
7
35
4. Xerox Lions
12
6
34
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo