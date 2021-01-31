White heaps praise on Hendricks after Currie Cup final heroics

Bulls coach Jake White was all smiles after Cornal Hendricks' man of the match performance in the Currie Cup final on Saturday.

Hendricks, who almost had to quit rugby due to a heart condition, has been a revelation for the Pretoria franchise and continued his fine form at Loftus Versveld in the Bulls' comeback win against the Sharks. The inside centre led the way in running metres and clean breaks for the men in blue in a stellar performance.

"He has been phenomenal," White told the press after the match.

"He has probably been our best player. I played him at centre and spoke to [Bulls backline coach] Chris Rossouw about him and he has just been phenomenal.

"I have said it before, a lot of guys who have played in that jersey before for other teams like Ma'a Nonu and Tana Umaga, have started on the wing. He has got a great appreciation for space and understanding for what guys in the midfield need to do.

"Obviously you have experienced guys like Morne Steyn, who has been around, and Ivan van Zyl. Don't underestimate the impact of the three of them on the inside of some of those youngsters, they are going to learn a lot from a guy like Cornal.

"I am saying the obvious when I say he is professional, very dedicated. He is a great, great communicator and works hard. What's also nice is that he is a Springbok. He has been there and done it, so he is sharing that knowledge. I am very happy for him. I am sure that his ability to play wing and centre is a great bonus for him as well."

- TEAMtalk media