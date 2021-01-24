Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

White lauds Bulls' composure in Currie Cup semi-final victory

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bulls director of rugby Jake White at Newlands before their Currie Cup match against Western Province on 28 November 2020.
Bulls director of rugby Jake White at Newlands before their Currie Cup match against Western Province on 28 November 2020.
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Blue Bulls coach Jake White heaped praise on his charges for showing good composure in their Currie Cup semi-final win over the Lions on Saturday.

The Pretoria franchise controlled proceedings nicely at Loftus Versveld, edging out a 26-21 victory after a 14-point comeback from the Lions.

"The nice thing is that we've had a really good fighting spirit in the second half – I said it last week as well, that we won most of the second halves," the World Cup-winning coach told the press.

"After being 14-0 up and then two minutes later 14-all, some sides would maybe start to panic. The fact that we regrouped and ended up showing lots of composure is obviously satisfying for me as a coach.

"We squeezed them and squeezed them and squeezed them, and at 11-0, it was a true reflection, even though we didn't have a lot of the ball.

"The one thing the Lions have consistently done well over the last couple of years is that they come prepared and are not going to go away. They are a very difficult team to play against, and I was always aware of the fact that they will make it tough for you to win games. They weren't going to lie down and die."White also praised captain Duane Vermueln's leadership skills.

"I supposed he is a World Cup winner, Man of the Match in the final, and they’ve also got to have an understanding of the field as the captain," he continued.

"He knows… he is on the field and got a sense that certain things are working, and you've got to trust him, just like they've got to trust the coaching staff on the homework we do, we have to trust them on the field – especially the captain who takes over on a Saturday."

The Bulls, who last reached the Currie Cup final in 2009, will face the Sharks at Loftus in the world's oldest domestic rugby competition on Saturday. The men from Durban ground out a 19-9 victory over Western Province in their final game at Newlands.

- TEAMtalk media

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bosch's booming boot earns plaudits, exposes WP deficiency
Lions coach Van Rooyen has no excuses for ill-discipline: 'That's our fault, not Rasta's'
Cheslin Kolbe returns as Toulouse hammer lowly Agen
Read more on:
lionsbullscurrie cupjake whiterugby
Fixtures
Sat 30 Jan 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
TBC
TBC
TBC
View More
Results
Sat 23 Jan 21
DHL Western Province 9
Cell C Sharks 19
Sat 23 Jan 21
Vodacom Bulls 26
Xerox Lions 21
Sun 10 Jan 21
Phakisa Pumas 44
Vodacom Bulls 14
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
12
8
39
2. DHL Western Province
12
7
37
3. Cell C Sharks
12
7
35
4. Xerox Lions
12
6
34
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo