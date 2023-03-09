Why not the Currie Cup too? Wolhuter backed to shine as WP look to emulate Stormers' URC success

Western Province flyhalf Kade Wolhuter says he feels supported and eager to stake his claim for his franchise in this season's Currie Cup.

Wolhuter is eager to thrive in his new role as Western Province look to show what they're capable of.

Western Province begin their campaign against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Western Province flyhalf Kade Wolhuter is backed to shine for his franchise as they gear up for the Currie Cup season that kicks off this weekend.

The team from Cape Town open their campaign against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Wolhuter has been part of coach John Dobson's Stormers setup during their superb title defence thus far in the United Rugby Championship (URC), and he will be eager to get some consistent game time under his belt in South Africa's oldest provincial competition to show what he is capable of.

The young talent was ruled out with a knee injury for the better part of last year.

"I feel I always thrive and play best when I feel a real sense of backing and responsibility being placed on me going into the Currie Cup season, which I really enjoy. I'm also embracing it as I love rising to the challenge and repaying those that have confidence in me," said the 21-year-old.

"I'm seriously excited for the competition. It's an opportunity for game time for me which I've lacked since coming back from my knee injury, so for me I feel I can hopefully build on games back to back and really make my mark in this competition and do so by being the general in the hoops."

READ | Double duty: Dobson ready to juggle Currie Cup and URC coaching responsibilities

With the Stormers being the reigning URC champions, Wolhuter and his teammates have internal expectations of WP, who hold the most Currie Cup titles with 34, making a concerted title run for the trophy, which is currently in the custody of Mpumalanga outfit, the Pumas.

Wolhuter admits that coach Dobson has made his Currie Cup intentions clear.

"Dobbo and the rest of the coaching staff have made it clear that we aren't just taking part in the Currie Cup, we are expecting to win it," he said.

"It's been a while since we last won one, way too long for WP, so we are putting a lot of expectation on ourselves to compete and hopefully win the Currie Cup this year."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

Western Province last won the competition in 2017 when they defeated the Sharks at Kings Park.

The Stormers and WP squads are well-stocked at flyhalf with the likes of Manie Libbok and another young gun in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, yet Wolhuter believes the healthy competition benefits his growth.

"I think that the competition is good, for all of us, that is. It doesn’t allow us to slack and personally I know I have to be playing my best rugby to even be considered for selection."

Wolhuter is more than capable of facilitating the attacking brand of rugby that the Cape outfit thrives on, and is looking forward to letting the boot do the talking.

"What excites me most is kicking battles, being able to manipulate other teams' defence to find space behind them and exploit their defensive systems," he said.

"I feel my kicking game is a strength of mine, out of hand but especially for poles, I've always loved the individual element of kicking for poles."



