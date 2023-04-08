'Wonderful' Papier reminds all why he was once a Bok as Bulls end 10-match losing streak

Embrose Papier provided a reminder in the Bulls' comfortable win over Griquas that, on song, he remains one of SA's most exciting halfbacks.

Bulls assistant Russell Winter praised the 25-year-old forgotten Springbok for his "hard work every week" and believes he possesses all the tools to be a great No 9.

Winter also said the Bulls won't lose perspective on their victory in the greater scheme of things, with a disappointing European season still a possibility.

Jake White earlier this week opined that his Bulls squad perhaps needs an injection of current Springboks, but he was also reminded that still-young, forgotten Boks can add just as much class and value to his product.

It seems like almost a lifetime ago since Embrose Papier won the last of 7 international caps back at the end of 2018, which, naturally, also means his fortunes and the overall scrumhalf picture at national level has changed dramatically.

Yet, in delivering one of his best performances of the White-era at Loftus to date in Friday's 40-3 Currie Cup win over Griquas, the 25-year-old halfback illustrated that at his best, his ceiling remains eye-catchingly high.

Papier was excellent, proving the fulcrum of the Bulls' offence by either launching excellent hoists from the base that invariably gave his side momentum or coming up with nifty pop passes and incisive angled bursts that helped translate various powerful phases from close range into points, notably the tries for Ruan Vermaak and Mornay Smith.

His pace was also on show in rounding off a typically spectacular Kurt-Lee Arendse counterattack.

"I must say, I'm really pleased for him. Embrose works so hard every week, particularly on his basics and how we want to play as a team," said Bulls assistant coach Russell Winter.

"I don't want to single anybody out because the whole back division was very good on the night. They're working so hard as a collective to turn things around."

Tellingly, the Bulls pack's ascendancy against admittedly off-colour opponents also showed that Papier is a treat when the platform has been laid.

"That said, Embrose was excellent [on the night]. He's a class player, a guy who's really got it, all the tools. He thrives on front foot ball and when you give it to him by winning the collisions and being solid in the set-pieces, he's really in his element," said Winter.

"He's been wonderful for us. We're just pleased he and the backline got some rhythm going and got to play a little bit."

Indeed, the Bulls aren't going to lose perspective on a victory that helped them snap a 10-match losing streak across three tournaments that has led to ongoing doubts over White's project at Loftus.

But they're also not going to underestimate just how important mentally this seemingly innocuous win could become.

"It's two different animals [the URC and Currie Cup]. We have so much respect for Griquas, they're a good side and over the past three years, I simply can't remember it not being tough against them. But we absolutely understand that these are two totally different competitions.

"We simply have to take things week-by-week now [to keep the URC campaign alive], we were knocked out in the Champions Cup last week and rightly so because we weren't at our best," said Winter.



"We need to create a platform where we can put the players on the field and set the wrongs right and re-start the rhythm and momentum again. Tonight's game was massively important for us, I can't gauge it in terms of an out-of-ten performance, but it was a good showing against an organised side. This was a box to tick.

"Over the past, belief has been an interesting concept, if you have it, then things really go for you, so we've been hammering on it. There's been no lack of effort to get a result. There's momentum from this game that we can build on for next week.

"But we can't get ahead of ourselves. We understand we have to stay humble and work hard again this week."



