WP not giving up Currie Cup fight, draw inspiration from 2012, 2017 seasons

Western Province are treating Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Durban like a quarter-final and assistant coach Rito Hlungwani says they still believe they can win the tournament.

WP enter the final league game needing a win at Kings Park in order to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

It's been an indifferent season from the Capetonians, who are currently fifth on the standings with five wins from 11 matches.

A win over the Sharks would likely see them sneak into the playoffs, but after a 46-25 hammering at the hands of Griquas in Kimberley last Sunday, even the most ardent of WP fans will be sceptical of the team's chances.

Hlungwani, though, believes they can do the business in Durban. WP did beat the Sharks 32-31 in Cape Town earlier in the season.

The forwards guru told reporters on Tuesday they'll take heart from the 2017 season when they won the Currie Cup against the odds by beating the Sharks 33-21 in the final in Durban.

"We've had our backs against the wall [before]... it happened in 2017 when Province last won the Currie Cup. We lost away to Griquas and the Pumas and we still came away back and won it (the Currie Cup)," Hlungwani said.

"The players and the coaching staff all understand our current position. We are able to fight when our backs are against the wall and when we're in a tough position. And we're preparing to go to Durban and do our best to come back with the victory. We back ourselves, the players believe in themselves.

"We've worked hard on improving the small things that have gone wrong and we'd love to go there and do our best."

A major flaw in WP's armoury at the moment is receiving kick-offs - they leaked 21 points in this department against Griquas.

Hlungwani said they've been hard at work trying to resurrect the issue.

"The best we can do right now is repetition for the players - in an environment that's as close as possible to the game. It's one thing to catch the kick-offs when there's no-one really charging you down, or just one person charging you down and there's no pressure.

"So, we're trying to simulate that game environment as much as we can... we can probably never get to that [match] level but we're trying to push as hard as we can so that we create a lot of pressure at training so that the players are used to it.

"I can tell you now the skill is not much of a problem, it's just handling the type of pressure that comes with a game - in terms of catching those kick-offs. So, that's been our approach currently."

Utility forward Deon Fourie, who recently re-signed with WP after playing seven years in France, is also confident they can upset the apple cart.

Fourie took heart from the 2012 Currie Cup final when he captained WP to a 25-17 upset win over the Sharks in Durban.

"We won the Currie Cup in 2012 and it's almost the same situation now - it's a must-win for us. It's just to keep the guys motivated, keep the guys on their toes... let the players realise what's the job at hand and that we have to be more clinical in the small things that we mess up," Fourie said.



When probed on how he motivated the younger players, the 34-year-old responded: "I don't think it's a massive thing to motivate. It's like a quarter-final.

"And it's just to let them realise that an opportunity like this doesn't come around often in your career. I've had a long career and I've only played in three finals. It doesn't come often in your career, so you need to grab it with both hands.

"And just to realise how we messed up against Griquas, it's the small stuff that's hurting us at the moment. It's little details, if every player messes up one detail it's 15 errors we make, so we have to cut down on that."

Fourie said he had no doubt that they had the personnel to succeed.



"Yes definitely, I think the squad has shown this whole year that they're capable of it. We spoke about games that they lost after the Bulls and the Bulls [are] a quality outfit with massive depth and they just lost those games. So, the belief is definitely there, it's just to [turn that] into points."

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Hlungwani said they were still waiting on the availability of No 8 Evan Roos and lock David Meihuizen.

Roos missed the Griquas game with a "dead leg" and Meihuizen picked up an ankle injury in Kimberley.

"David Meihuizen finished the game but he didn't train today, so we're waiting to hear for the medical staff what's his situation. We're also waiting on confirmation on Evan's availability.

"Evan had a bit of a dead leg so he just needed a bit of time to recover."

Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 19:00.