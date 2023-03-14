WP pivot Wolhuter on overcoming long-term injury: 'The physical was easier than the mental'

Kade Wolhuter admitted that recovering from the mental challenge proved tougher than the physical recovery from his ACL tear.

The Western Province flyhalf prodigy ruptured the knee ligament in a Rainbow Cup game in 2021 that ruled him out for a year.

He had a stop-start 2022 season but returned with force in this year's Currie Cup.

Western Province flyhalf prodigy Kade Wolhuter admitted that recovering from the mental challenge proved tougher than the physical recovery following his ACL tear two years ago.

Wolhuter was on a rocketing career trajectory, looking every bit a Stormers starting flyhalf for the United Rugby Championship (URC) before his injury during the tournament’s precursor, the Rainbow Cup SA, against the Sharks in 2021.

Since then, the Paul Roos Gymnasium product went through a recovery process that took a mental and physical toll.

But he has returned to hopefully claim his place among the most talented WP backs coming out of the healthy assembly line, leading the team to an opening Currie Cup win over the Lions at Ellis Park last weekend.

"I was physically out for nine months. I don’t think I was prepared for how long I was actually going to be out for, in terms of how long it was going to take me to find form again and regain confidence," Wolhuter said.

"The physical side of it was the actual easy part. The mental side was a bit longer. It’s been about 22 months now post the operation and I’m finally feeling confident.

"I feel confident in the 10 jersey, starting and being a general. For me, the mental side of it was a big thing, just finding form again.

"I didn’t get any URC games last season but got a few this season. I love being back out there and being a part of it. It’s great to be part of the Currie Cup campaign going forward and being part of a bigger picture.

"Things are looking good now, I’m injury-free and I’m looking forward to it."

Wolhuter said he had to make peace with his situation in order to put himself in a better mental frame.

"It was about making peace with my situation - stop feeling sorry for myself and feeling hard done by," he said.

"Looking back, my injury was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s made me appreciate the game more, work a lot harder, and really want to become a better rugby player.

"It was about accepting what’s happened to me and looking forward to the future and putting that future into my own hands."

Last weekend’s performance, in which he converted five out of five and kicked to penalties for a 44-28 Province win past the Lions, was a tidy reminder of why he was rated so highly as a teenager.

He got the Province backline singing, proving he could jam with Stormers’ jazzy backline players such as Clayton Blommetjies and Suileman Hartzenberg.

Wolhuter, as a result, took huge confidence from the showing in Johannesburg and hoped to repeat the trick against the Blue Bulls at Loftus on Friday (19:05 kick-off).

"It does a lot for my confidence. It’s been a while since I last got out onto the field because I haven’t had a load of game time this year," Wolhuter said.

"To go out and put together a performance that I thought was good for the team, which I thought was quite decent … it does a lot for me going forward.

"Hopefully, I can continue that confidence throughout the rest of the competition."