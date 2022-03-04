WP Rugby remains under administration as SA Rugby hits back at 'fraudulent claims'

In a hard-hitting statement, SA Rugby has made it clear that WP Rugby remains under administration.

This comes after the union's suspended president Zelt Marais claimed the administration "has no legal or lawful basis".

Experienced former SA Rugby CEO, Rian Oberholzer, was appointed as an administrator of WP's affairs last October.

SA Rugby has sought to clarify the situation at the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) after claims made over elected positions at the embattled union.

The WPRFU is currently under the administration of SA Rugby but the union's suspended president Zelt Marais refuses to accept his fate.

Marais has written a scathing letter to SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, his deputy Francois Davids, the members (clubs) of the council of WPRFU, the presidents of the 14 provincial unions and the members of the WPRFU executive committee.

In the letter, Marais attempted to reclaim his position as the head of WPRFU.

He dismissed SA Rugby's decision to place WP under administration as "illegal" and "unlawful".

"I am of the view that the so-called administration of the WPRFU has no legal and lawful basis," Marais said.

"For that reason WPRFU will no longer consider itself to be under administration and will forthwith resume its activities as an autonomous and legal entity, being an association, affiliated to SARU."

However, SA Rugby hit back with a hard-hitting statement of their own on Thursday.

The statement reads: "Media are advised that individuals claiming to hold elected positions at the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) do so without any basis in fact.

"SA Rugby is instituting proceedings through the appropriate legal channels to prevent individuals making such fraudulent claims.

"For clarity, media are reminded that SA Rugby invoked its constitutional power to take administrative control of the Union in October 2021, following a review of the union’s administration, which was conducted by the SA Rugby Finance Committee and Executive Council (Exco).

"It was determined by the Exco that WPRFU failed the test of Clause 29 in that it no longer conducted its 'business affairs in such a way that, at all times, they are in a sound financial position, comply with the laws of the Republic and adhere to the requirements of good governance'.

"The assumption of administration was not challenged by the Union’s leadership. The powers of Clause 29 allow for the 'suspension from office of their elected and/or appointed officials, and the appointment by SARU of administrators, who shall assume all decision-making powers of the unions at both governance and operational levels.'

"Those officials were suspended. That position has not changed. Any claims to the contrary or to challenge due process are misleading, vexatious, without any standing and should be ignored."

His remit includes supervision of the operational affairs of Western Province (Pty) Ltd, which manages the professional playing teams of the Stormers and Western Province.