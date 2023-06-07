1h ago

WP Rugby says it made no formal offer to Bok star Cheslin Kolbe

Herman Mostert
Cheslin Kolbe. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • WP Rugby says it made no formal offer to lure Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe back to Cape Town.
  • This follows media reports that Kolbe turned down a lucrative offer from the Stormers.
  • Kolbe recently announced he will leave French club Toulon, with Japan now likely his next destination.

Western Province Rugby on Wednesday denied it had made a formal offer to Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe.

Recent media reports suggested that Kolbe was made an offer to return to Cape Town. Rapport newspaper said over the weekend that the Stormers had made Kolbe an offer of R15 million per year which he turned down.

However, a WP Rugby spokesperson said that these engagements did not progress beyond initial exploratory conversations.

"There was an informal discussion around Cheslin's availability and interest in joining our squad, but it is important to note that at no point was there a commitment to any figure or contractual details.

"Cheslin Kolbe is one of the premier rugby talents in the world and a proud product of our system, but there was never any formal offer made to him or his representatives.

"We are committed to building on the huge strides that our team has made over the last two seasons by continuing to develop the considerable talent we already have within our system and making strategic acquisitions where necessary," said the spokesperson. 

Kolbe, 29, recently announced that he would part ways with French club Toulon at the end of the season, which sparked rumours about a possible return to South Africa.

However, it now appears that Kolbe will be continuing his career in Japan, with Suntory Sungoliath believed to be the favourites to sign him.

Kolbe was on WP's books between 2012 and 2017, before he left for France to play for Toulouse. He joined their rivals Toulon in 2021.


