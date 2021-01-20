WP treating Currie Cup SF as Newlands swansong: 'It's an honour and privilege'

Western Province are gearing up for what they believe will be their final game ever played at Newlands.

WP can still host the Currie Cup final if they beat the Sharks and the Lions beat the Bulls.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but a move to Cape Town Stadium appears almost certain.

Western Province's Currie Cup semi-final against the Sharks on Saturday could be the last professional rugby match ever played at Newlands.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it is accepted that the union will relocate to Cape Town Stadium this year and after the completion of the Currie Cup.

The Rainbow Cup, which sees South Africa's four premier franchises joining the European sides that have been operating under the banner of the Pro 14, gets underway on April 17.

By then, Cape Town Stadium is likely to be the new home of Western Province rugby, bringing the curtain down on one of South African rugby's most iconic venues.

Western Province finished second on the Currie Cup log this season, so even if they win their semi-final on Saturday, they might not return to Newlands again.

If the Bulls beat the Lions in Saturday's earlier semi-final, then the Currie Cup final will be played at Loftus. If the Lions win, however, then a WP victory on Saturday will see Newlands host the final.

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed on Tuesday that the players were viewing this as their last hurrah at Newlands, regardless of the result.

"It's an honour for the players and we see it as our last game at Newlands," he told media.

"We want to leave it in a good place and make sure that the last match that's ever played here is memorable for everyone that watches it and the guys that play.

"It's closing off an amazing chapter."

That will certainly serve as added motivation for the Province players on Saturday and, by the time they kick off at 16:30, they will know whether or not there is the possibility of securing home ground advantage for the final too.

"For the players running out onto the field, it's an honour and they are representing not just the union but also the players that have played here before," Snyman added.

"We're not hoping there is a next game here ... for us this is our last game.

"It's not going to win us the game and it puts in a bit of extra motivation, but for the guys it's an honour and a privilege to have this right."

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies agreed, saying that it was not wise to worry about the possibility of a home final.

"Our focus is purely on this weekend and playing against the Sharks, regardless of what happens between the Lions and the Bulls," Jantjies said.

"If the Lions beat the Bulls and we don't beat the Sharks at Newlands, we're done anyway."