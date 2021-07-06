Currie Cup

1h ago

WP's new recruit faces stint on sidelines

Sport24 staff
Hacjivah Dayimani. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Western Province's latest recruit, loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani, is set for a period on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

Dayimani picked up the injury in WP's 32-31 Currie Cup win over the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium last Wednesday.

According to Netwerk24, the 23-year-old will be out of action for up to six weeks.

He was making his first start in the blue and white hoops after initially joining on a loan deal from the Lions.

It was then confirmed late last week that Dayimani had signed a two-year deal with Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR).

WP coach John Dobson said last week that Dayimani suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury, although it was not related to the knee injury he suffered on duty for the Lions in November.

"The other knee is the one that has been more influential in the past. It's a new injury. He just got buckled as he went in for a poach at the breakdown," Dobson said.

Despite his latest injury setback, Dayimani said he was excited about starting a new chapter in Cape Town.

"I would like to continue growing as a player and as a person and the environment here with the players and coaching staff will give me a fantastic opportunity to do so.

"I have been welcomed into the squad and feel right at home here in Cape Town. I am looking forward to what the future holds for me here."

WP currently lead the Currie Cup standings after three matches and their next match is at home against Griquas on Wednesday (7 July).

