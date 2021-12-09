Zelt Marais slams SA Rugby for taking over at embattled WPRFU

Ousted Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Zelt Marais has hit out at SA Rugby for assuming administrative control of the embattled union.

Back in October, SA Rugby invoked its constitutional power to take administrative control of the WPRFU as it was in dire financial straits and plagued by infighting amongst its executive committee members.

Experienced former SA Rugby CEO, Rian Oberholzer, was appointed as an administrator of the union's affairs. His remit includes supervision of the operational affairs of Western Province (Pty) Ltd, which manages the professional playing teams of the Stormers and Western Province.

Marais, who was stripped of his responsibilities, was accused of deliberately stalling potential equity deals - with MVM Holdings, who subsequently invested in the Sharks, and an unnamed Hong Kong-based firm.

However, in a letter addressed to SA Rugby and the WPRFU, Marais has now hit back and insists the governing body has no "justifiable grounds" for invoking the clause.

"The intervention of Saru by invoking Clause 29.5 was seen by me as a blessing in disguise in order to somehow bring stability to an embattled Executive Committee of the WPRFU. I, however, then and now was of the view that no substantive reasons and grounds existed for so invoking Clause 29.5," Marais wrote.