Zelt Marais slams SA Rugby for taking over at embattled WPRFU

Ousted Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Zelt Marais has hit out at SA Rugby for assuming administrative control of the embattled union.
Back in October, SA Rugby invoked its constitutional power to take administrative control of the WPRFU as it was in dire financial straits and plagued by infighting amongst its executive committee members.
Experienced former SA Rugby CEO, Rian Oberholzer, was appointed as an administrator of the union's affairs. His remit includes supervision of the operational affairs of Western Province (Pty) Ltd, which manages the professional playing teams of the Stormers and Western Province.
Marais, who was stripped of his responsibilities, was accused of deliberately stalling potential equity deals - with MVM Holdings, who subsequently invested in the Sharks, and an unnamed Hong Kong-based firm.
However, in a letter addressed to SA Rugby and the WPRFU, Marais has now hit back and insists the governing body has no "justifiable grounds" for invoking the clause.
"The intervention of Saru by invoking Clause 29.5 was seen by me as a blessing in disguise in order to somehow bring stability to an embattled Executive Committee of the WPRFU. I, however, then and now was of the view that no substantive reasons and grounds existed for so invoking Clause 29.5," Marais wrote.
"That is, that there were no legal and/or justifiable grounds for so invoking the said clause. One of the basic reasons for believing so was that prior to the invocation of the said clause a joint advisory sub-committee was set up comprising members of both Saru and WPRFU for the purpose of considering ways and means of getting WPRFU out of the minor financial woes it was facing at the time and also considering the number of deals on the table relating to equity in properties owned by the WPRFU."
Marais added that SA Ruby never fully supported the WPRFU.
"WPRFU has an excellent record in terms of transformation, if not the best, and the feeling has emerged that possibly WPRFU is not enjoying the full support of Saru and its benefactors because of the level of transformation it has achieved. Be that as it may, it turned out that the aforementioned joint advisory committee did not act prudently and timeously as to ensure that the aforesaid deals could be satisfactorily concluded in order to avoid a financially embarrassing scenario for WPRFU.
"This both mystified and angered me as I felt that Saru was not really trying to assist the union in its trying times.
"By appearing to allow WPRFU to languish in its problems Saru then took a decision to invoke Clause 29.5. Fortuitously, after the invocation of Clause 29.5 Saru was able to come to the financial assistance of the union and make funds available to address the union's short-term financial problems. Clearly, Saru should have adopted the stance that it would assist WPRFU with the aforesaid problems prior to placing it under administration, thereby avoiding a scenario that would hurt the union, as it is presently doing."
SA Rugby president, Mark Alexander, earlier said the decision had been taken with extreme reluctance.
"We had engaged with the WPRFU over a number of months on the challenges the organisation faced and tried to assist them in finding solutions," Alexander said in a statement.
"We attempted to partner in a joint oversight committee but were frustrated in our attempts to receive accurate information and engage constructively.
"However, the union has regressed in its attempts to extricate itself from those challenges and we could no longer stand by.
"This is very much the last resort, but it had become apparent that the union's leadership was incapable of putting in place the actions to regularise its position.
"Several of the union's stakeholders have contacted our offices to express their dismay and we are aware of the public alarm.
"Clause 29 of the constitution of the South African Rugby Union charges that all unions have to 'conduct their business affairs in such a way that, at all times, they are in a sound financial position, comply with the laws of the Republic and adhere to the requirements of good governance'.
"It is Exco's view that WPRFU has failed that test and we could no longer distribute SA Rugby income in that knowledge. On that basis we have taken this decision with a heavy heart."
According to SA Rugby, the powers of clause 29 allow for the "assumption of responsibility for the affairs of unions... [including] the suspension from office of their elected and/or appointed officials, and the appointment by SARU of administrators, who shall assume all decision-making powers of the unions at both governance and operational levels, and who shall have the authority to direct employees, including chief executive officers, on a day to day basis, such administrators to report and be accountable to and to take direction from the executive council."