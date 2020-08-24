PRO14

59m ago

add bookmark

2 SA rugby teams to lose franchise status?

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PRO14 action between the Southern Kings and Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on 1 November 2019.
PRO14 action between the Southern Kings and Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on 1 November 2019.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
  • Four South African rugby franchises look set to be included in an expanded PRO16 tournament.
  • This comes after a report indicated that SA Rugby was planning on reducing the number of its franchises.
  • South Africa is unlikely to form part of Super Rugby in future.

It's looking increasingly likely that four South African franchises will be included in an expanded PRO16 event in Europe.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that SA Rugby was also looking to reduce the number of franchises currently involved in tournaments from six to four.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The report stated that there was also a second proposal to reduce the number of franchises to five.

In this scenario, the governing body would have to find a competition for the fifth franchise as South Africa looks unlikely to form part of Super Rugby in future, with rumours surfacing that New Zealand and Australia could play a trans-Tasman Super Rugby event excluding South Africa.

It appears that the country's four Super Rugby outfits - Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers - could get preference to play in the PRO16, with the futures of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings uncertain. Griquas and the Pumas also have franchise status, but are yet to play in a franchise tournament.

The report added that a proposal for the four semi-finalists from a full-strength Currie Cup qualifying for the PRO16 was not on the cards.

SA Rugby's executive council will meet on Wednesday, during which the proposals will be further refined before being presented to the general council on Friday.

A vote on the issue will only be taken at a general council meeting in September.

OPINION | Super 8 idea perhaps not so far-fetched

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Van Graan sweats over his Bok star... and semis spot
Super Rugby: Watch out, Faf… new blond bomber at nine!
Sale Sharks boss hits out at SA sports minister Mthethwa: 'Politicians shouldn't get involved'
Read more on:
lionspumasbullssharksstormerscheetahskingsgriquassuper rugbypro14rugby
loading... Live
England 583/8d
Pakistan 273 (93 ov)
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 6408 votes
Cricket
11% - 1632 votes
Football
19% - 2860 votes
Athletics
2% - 350 votes
Boxing
1% - 139 votes
Cycling
2% - 347 votes
Golf
5% - 732 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1244 votes
Tennis
3% - 476 votes
Water sports
1% - 131 votes
American sports
1% - 154 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 438 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo