Cheetahs ponder 2 options after PRO14 axing

After being axed from the PRO14, the Cheetahs will weigh up their options at a board meeting on Friday.



They will either go the legal route or accept their fate with the potential of featuring in a southern hemisphere "Super 8" series.

SA Rugby said earlier this week that the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will in future feature in PRO Rugby.

The Cheetahs are weighing up their options following SA Rugby's decision to axe them from the PRO14.

Tuesday's announcement, which was largely expected, saw SA Rugby's general council vote have the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers as the country's four franchises in a mooted PRO16 expansion.

The Cheetahs did, however, retain their franchise status and could feature in a "Super 8" competition that will secure them "additional income".



The Bloemfontein franchise is now left with two options: Accept their fate and invest their energy into the proposed Super 8 series, or head to court and contest their omission from PRO Rugby.

Cheetahs managing director Harold Verster confirmed to Sport24 on Thursday morning that those were the two options on the cards.

He said the Cheetahs will hold a board meeting on Friday to decide on which route to follow.

"The options are to abide by the outcome of Tuesday's SA Rugby meeting or to go the legal route.



"We also need to meet with our sponsors to determine their interest in the proposed Super [8] series and whether we can expect the same level of support that we enjoyed over the past few years."

The Super 8 series could involve two teams from each from New Zealand and Australia, and one each from South Africa, the Pacific Islands, Japan and Argentina.

The Cheetahs entered the PRO14 in 2017 when they, along with the Southern Kings, were cut from Super Rugby.

